Music is one of life's greatest pleasures, and it can be used in a variety of settings. It can set the mood of a movie, relax people in a restaurant, pass the time when you're on pause during a phone call, and it can certainly be used to make us laugh. Saturday Night Live, one of the most iconic sketch comedy shows of all time, knows this very well. Over the course of its 50 years, it has come up with plenty of great pre-recorded and live musical parodies. The live stuff is arguably more challenging, as it needs to be performed (almost) perfectly in the moment and still be funny. This goes for sketches that feature a good amount of music, revolve around music, or practically function as a song the entire time.

The episode hosted by Billie Eilish had a fun song about three singers who got too nervous around Santa Claus, as well as a great Angelo sketch that was unfortunately cut for time. There has also been a fun parody of the musical Annie with Jason Sudeikis, an amusing take on "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" with John Mulaney, and that recurring sketch with Kenan Thompson as the leader of a dive bar band who keeps asking one of his musicians vague but personal questions. Some are more famous than others, but the best of these musical sketches are surprisingly well done for being live, prove exceptionally funny every time you watch them, and make you want to dance and laugh at the same time.