Saturday Night Live closed out its latest season with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. The hilarious episode put Lyonne's talent as a comedian front and center; however, one sketch stood out from the pack, "The '50s Baseball Broadcast".

Lyonne comically pushes boundaries with this hilarious sketch as her character is not one anyone would want on live radio. The actress plays a host who not only lies about baseball players, but is also seen popping cold medicine, and is not-so-subtly racist. Mikey Day's character, who shares the scene with Lyonne as her cohost, tries his best to get her character to stop talking.

The sketch works as a whole, particularly, thanks to the gradual build-up of absurdity by Lyonne's announcer; by the end, the character is alleging that he saw Babe Ruth eat a child whole, "clothes and all", because of how hungry he was. The '50s is an era that Saturday Night Live rarely gets into; while they have their old Hollywood sketches, these are usually set in a different time period. However, this set-up is rare for the show, and taking the route of 50s baseball radio broadcasts was an interesting angle that allowed for comedy gold.

What's great about this sketch is how well Day and Lyonne play off each other. The duo's easy chemistry and polar opposite energies work incredibly well. For instance, when Lyonne unabashedly and excitedly tells an eyebrow-raising tall-tale, Day's broadcaster quietly and effortlessly calls out his partner's inappropriateness, making it clear that there isn't any truth Lyonne's character's lies. From the actress calling a home run when it was a pop-up fly ball or simply telling outlandish stories, Day just plays the cool counterpart extremely well in this sketch.

Though the sketch is not exactly groundbreaking, it thrives on its simplicity and shows how easily Saturday Night Live can hit its mark with few cast members and minimal props. Additionally, there's something particularly funny about how Lyonne approached the sketch that makes it worth talking about. The chaotic dynamic between Lyonne and Day is one of the things SNL does best. Day often plays the straight man in many sketches and is regularly seen clearly trying to move things along; throw Lyonne into the mix, and it's a perfect combination for the two. It also helps that James Austin Johnson also had hilarious ads which he used to interrupt Lyonne's character's wild stories.

Check out the '50s Baseball Broadcast' sketch below:

