What's better than an off-brand version of 9 to 5? One that fully includes a Weekend at Bernie's plot mixed in. On Saturday Night Live, host Natasha Lyonne played a myriad of characters, most of them gross dudes that she brought to life with a fake mustache on her face, but they all were guys who weren't exactly great people. And Mr. Dooley was definitely on. In a movie that people have forgotten about called "9:15 to 5:10." The 1981 "not" classic tells the story of three female employees (Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim) who hate their boss and want to kill him.

Before they can all think of a plan, their one co-worker (Gardner) shoots Mr. Dooley from across the room with a tiny gun and now they're all worried about the shareholder meeting that's happening. To test whether or not he's alive, they tickle him and when he doesn't move, they know that Mr. Dooley is for real dead.

So with no time to waste, they throw some sunglasses on Mr. Dooley and use their own presence there to pretend that Mr. Dooley is alive and well even though the shareholders (played by Kyle Mooney and Fred Armisen) seem to think that maybe Dooley is dead (jokingly).

Who knew that 9 to 5 and Weekend at Bernie's could work in one sketch together? Well, apparently those at Saturday Night Live because it is so funny watching as Gardner, Nwodim, and Strong try to bring Lyonne over to the bar to make drinks for Armisen and Mooney. The sketch also marks one of the final sketches for Mooney on the show as he is departing the series with Season 47.

But is this just stunt comedy? Yes. Lyonne is flopping around the scenes and laying on the ground when Gardner, Nwodim, and Strong end up dropping her, but the real bit of the sketch is that Mooney's character keeps making jokes about Dooley being dead but switching it to say something like "You're dead...wrong about-" and giving anxiety to the women who did, in fact, kill him. It was funny, silly, and another sketch where Lyonne dressed up like a man to play some gross man and really was incredible in it. Even if she ended up tickled by her ex-boyfriend Armisen just to make sure that Dooley was really alive at the end of it all.

