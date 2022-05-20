Having one of the most standout voices in the game is something that’s definitely helped Natasha Lyonne form her career. Whether it was her time in the comedy classic Slums of Beverly Hills, iconic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader, or her long-running role as the tough but sweet Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind, quasi-Brooklyn accent has always given her an edge above the rest. But, with great power comes great responsibility, and for Lyonne that means being able to take a joke. To promote her appearance as the host on this weekend's Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, Lyonne fielded jabs from series regulars, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon about the sound launching out of her vocal cords.

In the clip, the actress, who is joined by this week’s musical guest, the Grammy-nominated Japanese Breakfast, shrugged off every barb Thompson and McKinnon could throw at her until she finally had enough. After having her voice likened to Marge Simpson, a piece of sandpaper, and several other things, the New York-born actress put an end to the fun before the clip cut out. If we can take some shots in the dark, we’re guessing Lyonne’s voice will come back into play, perhaps during her opening monologue. It’s too iconic to not keep the jest going, and too easy for the writers to pass up.

Known for her roles in several features that earned a cult following, Lyonne’s career began to heat up once again almost a decade ago when Orange is the New Black began streaming on Netflix. The series became an overnight hit and fans absolutely loved Lyonne’s character and her voice to match. Most recently, the actress’ other hit Netflix series, Russian Doll, made its way back to the streaming platform for its second season of mind-bending and reality hopping fun.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'SNL': Weekend Update Tackles Dystopian Future and Get a Visit From Baby Yoda

As for this week’s musical guest, Japanese Breakfast has been in the game since 2013, but found wider success with the release of their latest album, Jubilee. The album earned them two nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist. Featuring a slew of upbeat pop songs, Jubilee isn’t an album to be missed and is perfect to put you in a great mood on any day. Outside the band, Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner is a celebrated author, known for her New York Times bestseller, Crying in H-Mart, which was based off her 2018 New Yorker article of the same name.

With the quips and digs already popping up in the newest teaser for the season finale of SNL, we know they’re gearing up to ring out another successful year in the perfect way. Check out the clip below and get ready to laugh along with Lyonne’s unforgettable voice and put on your dancing shoes to groove with Japanese Breakfast on NBC this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PDT.

'SNL': Selena Gomez and Chris Redd Listen to Bad Advice in Intuition Sketch

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (623 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe