The Big Picture In a new SNL sketch, a debate over the second most important job ensues on a plane, leaving a pregnant person in labor without any help.

Despite the passengers arguing about their jobs' importance, no one steps up to assist the woman in labor.

The sketch effectively uses dry humor and unexpected twists, like Dave Grohl dressed as a doctor, to deliver a hilarious and memorable performance.

When you're in a life-or-death situation, you'd likely want a doctor nearby. On this week's Saturday Night Live, we see what happens when lawyers are there instead. Host Nate Bargatze was there with musical guest Foo Fighters and while we got a surprise Dave Grohl in the sketch, there didn't seem to be a doctor anywhere to be found when one was needed. When a pregnant person (Chloe Fineman) on a plane goes into labor, she and her husband (Devon Walker) cry out for help, asking for a doctor on board. Suddenly, the passenger behind them (Bargatze) stands up to announce that he has a very important job, the second most important job of all: A lawyer.

Instead of helping the woman in labor, the declaration sparks a debate among the passengers on whether or not a lawyer is the second most important job. A teacher stands up and tries to explain why her job is important, but everyone in the plane boos her. Later, a mother stands up and while everyone claps, Bargatze says they need to get serious, and they begin to debate once more about what is the second best job after a doctor. Andrew Dismukes, a fellow lawyer, says that an engineer is the second best. All while Fineman's character is in labor and no one is helping her, mind you.

Later in the sketch, Mikey Day comes in as the pilot and says that his job is important but then admits that autopilot does a lot of his work as well. Then, Grohl does come in dressed as a doctor, but it is just his Halloween costume. Overall, it's a pretty simple but still funny sketch, especially with Fineman reminding the passengers that she still needs a doctor as they argue about whose job is more important,

Can Someone Get Chloe Fineman a Doctor?

Image via NBC

Beyond Grohl's sudden appearance, the best part of the sketch is when Heidi Gardner stands up and says that her job as a mother is the hardest before she bows and sits back down, but does nothing to help Fineman who is in active labor. Despite all claiming to have important jobs, no one was able to help Fineman at the end of the day. This fact, coupled with Bargatze's dry sense of humor –which was in full display the whole episode– really helps sell the sketch, making it one of the best of the night. Check out the sketch below: