The Big Picture Comedian Nate Bargatze brings the humor with a Food Network-inspired sketch on SNL.

It features a white chef who wins a soul food cooking competition, shocking the judges and special guest Padma Lakshmi.

The sketch cleverly plays on Bargatze's reputation as a "nice guy" comedian, with his constant apologies and surprise at winning. His deadpan delivery and believable apologies make the sketch hilarious and effective.

Host Nate Bargatze brought the humor right out the gate to Saturday Night Live with a Food Network-inspired sketch that included special guest star Padma Lakshmi. In the sketch, Dougie wins a special spot on "The Black Kitchen," gets to be a Cultural ambassador for Howard University, and is set to be a special guest at Essence Fest, all because of Chef Showdown. However Dougie (Bargatze) is a white chef who ends up making soul food that shocks the celebrity chef judges. His competition (Ego Nwodim) makes a meatless meal that disappoints both judges (Kenan Thompson and Punkie Johnson). Dougie continues to apologise constantly for his food being better than hers when he ends up winning the competition.

Confused, both judges ask Dougie where he's from (he's from Rhode Island) and whether his parents are somehow Black (they're not). When they realize that the chef had help from eliminated chefs, they assume his advantage was due to his helper, who is then revealed to be Mikey Day. Day also apologizes for helping to make his portion of the food, "the collards," which had earlier received praise from the judges.

The sketch gets better when it is revealed that Nwodim's helper was Devon Walker. It was funny to watch as Thompson absolutely hated everything that both Walker and Nwodim said about their food until finally Nwodim revealed that she lived in France as her excuse for why her soul food was not as good.

Sometimes, Simplicity Is Great for 'SNL' Sketches

Overall, the sketch itself works thanks to its two-tiered humor, one of which plays on the fact that Bargatze is known as the "nice guy" comedian; we already saw bits throughout the lead-up to his hosting week when he kept apologizing to everyone during promos. However, the fact he keeps apologizing suggests he was also caught off guard by his win, and while he was "honored," it was apparent the gifts, including a guest spot on "The Black Kitchen," weren't for him. The fact that Bargatze's character, the judges, and even Lakshmi were shocked that a white man won the Soul Food cooking challenge made the simple sketch hilarious and effective.

Bargatze's deadpan delivery and hilariously believable apologies help sells the sketch. All in all, it was a testament to Bargatze's ability as a host, especially so early in the night, setting the stage for how he was going to perform, and what audiences could expect. Check out the sketch below: