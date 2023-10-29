The Big Picture A Saturday Night Live sketch parodies Hallmark movies by combining romance with a serial killer.

The sketch follows a woman named Kelsey who falls in love with her hometown serial killer, despite knowing the truth, resulting in hilarious situations.

While not the intended point of the sketch, it looks like the spoof could actually work as a movie, with the potential to appeal to Hallmark fans if it maintained the campy tone.

What's better than a romantic movie for the fall season? A romantic movie that includes a serial killer! Sort of! Saturday Night Live had comedian Nate Bargatze as host, and that came with some very odd but hilarious sketches, like a Hallmark movie set in a small town which sees a woman named Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) who returns to her hometown from New York and falls in love with her hometown serial killer (Bargatze). Because, of course Hallmark would make a love story for the Halloween season, right? The sketch capitalized on two things that women presumably really love: romance and scary true crime. So why not combine those two loves and mix them together?

In the sketch, after Kelsey returns home, she's almost killed by a man dressed like a scarecrow but she realizes that it is someone she went to school with. The two reconnect and while she knows that he is the town serial killer, that doesn't stop her from falling in love with him. Even though people in her life keep pointing out that it is actively insane of her to keep trying to date him while knowing he's a serial killer (mainly from comments made by Punkie Johnson). The sketch visually looks like a perfect Hallmark trailer and even includes Mikey Day coming in from New York and revealing he is Kelsey's fiancé. This news hurts Bargatze's Scarescrow killer so much that almost doesn't want to kill Kelsey anymore. But all is well that ends well as the sketch ends with the two reconciling and Bargatze proposing with a severed hand with a ring on it.

It was such a good call out of the obsession many of us do have with murder as well as highlighting the Hallmark love story machine, with the sketch hitting all the right notes overall. The problem now is that this movie honestly looks like a pretty funny commentary on Hallmark as a whole, and it looks good to wish it were an actual movie.

Chloe Fineman & Nate Bargatze's Halloween Romance Looks Fascinating Though

Image via NBC

Maybe not the point of the sketch but it does look like a movie that could actually work. Imagine, if you will, the amount of Hallmark fans that would flock to the opening of it. Especially if it was as campy as the Saturday Night Live sketch ended up. It was a delight watching Fineman trying her best to play that clueless girl who doesn't have a self-saving bone in her body. Especially when a serial killer is in her home and she's too busy reconnecting with an old flame. Check out the new sketch below: