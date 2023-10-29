Have you ever gone to the South in the fall? If not, this sketch will give you a general idea of what the vibe is like. Saturday Night Live's host Nate Bargatze made it clear in his monologue that he was from Tennessee, so naturally this sketch plays on his roots. Set in the time of year when it's Fall everywhere else but when it's "still like 90 degrees in the south," the sketch is a CMT music video spoof about drinking in the "lake beach" and partying with your family. And yes, that includes your weird uncle who takes cornhole way too seriously, now played by Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl.

The lake beach has everything — there is a floating diaper, snapping turtles are biting penises, and there's even a cave full of bats to avoid. Most "lake beach" activities seem pretty dangerous, but it does seem like a perfect example of that carefree time when the rest of the United States is getting ready to take out their sweaters and bundle up for the freezing cold winter months and people in the South are still okay wearing shorts.

"Lake Beach" is a simple sketch with a catchy tune that pokes fun at aspects of the South, and like any good Saturday Night Live sketch there's a hilarious element of truth within that will have everyone laughing.

Dave Grohl Is the Best Part of 'SNL's "Lake Beach" Sketch

Image via NBC

The best part of the sketch was very clearly Grohl's performance as your weird uncle who takes cornhole just a bit too seriously. "If you're old enough to play, you're old enough to follow the rules," shouts Grohl in a ridiculous polo shirt and yellow goggles. With the Foo Fighters acting as this week's musical guest, it's delightful to see Grohl getting in on the sketches too. You can watch the "Lake Beach" music video down below.

Full episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock