Saturday Night Live had host Nate Bargatze take over Studio 8H with musical guests the Foo Fighters. One of the night's funniest sketches featured Bargatze as George Washington speaking to soldiers fighting in the American Revolution about how ridiculous half of the things we do in America are. Have you ever stopped and thought about how wild it is that we are one of the few countries to not use the metric system? In an impassioned speech to try and rally the troops around him, Washington (Bargatze) talks about what his hopes are for the future of this brave new country.

Not only are they fighting for the freedom to pick our own leaders, but also take out the letter "u" from words like "color" and leave it in words like "glamour." The majority of the sketch pokes fun at how America's convoluted mix of measurement systems makes no sense at all — and it's funny because it's true. How many people can genuinely name the number of pints in a gallon without having to look it up first?

Sometimes, that is the best way to poke fun at something. Making fun of the simple things works — Saturday Night Live does it best and doing it in such a passionate way, with these soldiers all looking to be inspired by this speech makes it that much funnier.

Nate Bargatze Takes a Simple Approach to 'SNL'

Image via NBC

Bargatze didn't really try to attack each sketch with a crazy character or go over the top with his turn as host. The comedian took a natural approach and made each character funny with sincerity. For hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, Bargatze brought his brand of comedy to each sketch in a new and exciting way. This sketch in particular was a stand out of the night for how genuinely funny it was and with a dry sense of humor that leaves you laughing at these soldiers trying to figure out the difference between a quart and a liter. You can watch the "Washington's Dream" sketch below.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

