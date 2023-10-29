The Big Picture Nate Bargatze's SNL monologue centered around his family and growing older, showcasing his relatable and wholesome comedic style.

He joked about the strange nature of time, referencing his daughter being 11 while he's 44, and his skepticism about the year 2057.

The monologue provided Bargatze with a bigger platform and exposed new audiences to his comedy, while also setting the tone for what viewers could expect from the episode.

Nate Bargatze took to hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest, the Foo Fighters. Starting his set as many stand-up comedians do, Bargatze kicked off his monologue by revealing to the Saturday Night Live audience that he also was shocked that he was standing in Studio 8H. As is the case with many of the hosts currently, actors can host given the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike but they can't promote struck work so the hosts for the show have been musical artists like Bad Bunny, former cast members like Pete Davidson, and now Bargatze. With Bargatze's monologue, he stuck to his stand-up material and what he's known for.

Talking about his life in Tennessee, Bargatze discussed several topics for his monologue including a fair near his home, being from the 1900s, how he's not really into the modern age, the fact that when his daughter is his age, it will be 2057, and how he doesn't think that's a real year. Most of his set revolved around how all these are strange things to unpack. Bargatze talked about his great aunt being born in the 1930s, his mother and father getting older, and his daughter being 11 while he's 44.

For the most part, it was an endearingly wholesome set and if you're not aware of Bargatze's bit as a comedian, it was a nice look into what he does, which is what Saturday Night Live looks for when letting comics do stand-up during their monologues. The hosting gig also provided the comedian a bigger platform to reach people who may not have heard of him prior to his hosting duty. Bargatze knocked it out of the park with his simple, nice, and fun look into his family life.

Bargatze Also Joke About Time in His 'SNL' Monologue

Image via NBC

Who doesn't like poke at time and growing older? The monologue could have changed gears abruptly, as many stand-ups do, but Bargatze kept his set pretty contained and his monologue was all connected through talking about his family and growing older and time. It let us all know who he is, what he found funny, and gave us a look into the kind of comedian he was. The relatability of his monologue also had the audience in stitches and was a nice glimpse into the kind of show viewer were going to get with Saturday Night Live this week. Check out Bargatze's monologue before.