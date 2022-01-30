Willem Dafoe took to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center to host Saturday Night Live and did not disappoint. The Lighthouse star hosted alongside musical guest Katy Perry and filled our night with weird sketches that we now get to think about for the rest of time. And so many of the jokes were about Dafoe and sex-adjacent things. It was glorious. Including one about the inability to fall asleep called "Now I'm Up."

In a sketch that nailed what it feels like when you just toss and turn over and over again, the song "Now I'm Up" is maybe one you wouldn't want to listen to if you're trying to sleep. Play it at a party though? Then you can jam out accordingly.

There are some nights when you're up and you just can't seem to stay asleep. You either worry about something or can't get comfortable and now there's a song for that! In "Now I'm Up," we get to see everything from worrying about a lump on your body and heading to WebMD or watching an infomercial, which leads to the host dancing in a fedora in your dreams. To be honest, I would love for dream Dafoe in a fedora to sing me to sleep.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Willem Dafoe’s Best Sketches, Ranked

Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson can't sleep and are trying their best to do whatever they can to fall asleep. Whether it is a Spotify ad waking them up (because Redd won't pay for premium) or Thompson thinking that he's going to die because of a lump on his neck, the song is one that we can all relate to. What makes it great is Dafoe dancing around in a fedora because of his infomercial hosting vibe.

"You want buffalo wings?" Dafoe asks as he's peddling the Samurai Air Fryer and, look, if Dafoe wanted to pivot to selling us all goods on QVC, we'd all buy them late at night for him. It's just the energy he has. But then he quickly dives into keeping Redd up and dancing around in neon lights with a fun suit and hat on. "And just when you're about to fall asleep, you wake up in a cold sweat because you remembered something embarrassing you did back in high school," Dafoe sings at us with a chin beard and...who hasn't been there?

Is this one of the Saturday Night Live greats to add to our playlists? Yes, and it is entirely because of Dafoe's weird energy. Check out the sketch below:

'Halo' TV Series Trailer Reveals First Look at Cortana and the War Against the Covenant The 'Halo' live-action series is set for release on Paramount+ this March.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email