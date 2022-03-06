Oscar Isaac hosted Saturday Night Live this week, and nothing was off-limits, including the kid's show Paw Patrol. Isaac, who has small children, played a councilman named Herb Tangier, who has had enough of the Paw Patrol. Why? Because they're dogs, and none of the dogs are helping the citizens of Adventure Bay at all.

This sketch was clearly inspired by people who have had to watch Paw Patrol with their kids because, as someone who knows of the show tangentially from the children in my family, I understand this feeling enough to think the sketch is hilarious. So I can only imagine how parents must have felt watching it.

Essentially the town of Adventure Bay is run by a ten-year-old named Ryder and his group of dogs, who represent all emergency units. The problem? There seems to be one dog per job, so if there happen to be two fires at once, too bad for one of those fires! All of the concerned citizens that Herb Tangier uses in his video against the mayor of Adventure Bay (played by Ego Nwodim) ask the kind of questions any reasonable adult living in Adventure Bay would ask. What will happen if a man on bath salts eats your face and the police dog only has a net to help.

The entire sketch reads very much as though, in the writers' room, one parent complained about having to watch Paw Patrol, and it spiraled into everyone talking about the city of Adventure Bay and these dogs and just kept going from there. This seems like a time-honored tradition passed down by each generation — I'm sure parents also wanted to know how a dog was solving puzzles in Blue's Clues.

What's so funny about this sketch is that Herb isn't trying to do anything bad. He's simply pointing out the logistical issues of having a ten-year-old be in charge of emergency services. Like when the water dog came to try and help his pregnant sister (Cecily Strong) give birth because her "water" broke. This poor town is simply asking for maybe more dogs on the patrol and a person in charge who understands what certain crimes are. Or perhaps they just want to put cats in charge instead? Either way, the city of Adventure Bay definitely needs some help to sort out their Paw Patrol situation for Herb Tangier.

You can watch the sketch down below.

