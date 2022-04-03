Saturday Night Live brought host Jerrod Carmichael on to promote his new special Rothaniel, and he brought an energy to the show that was unmatched! Unsurprisingly, the show also had a lot to say about the slap between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock and one sketch in particular tackled it from the point of view of an Oscars seat filler.

The sketch starts with Carmichael's character talking to Smith as he takes over a seat for a celebrity. He's clearly so excited to be sitting behind his hero that he just can't help himself, and talks about how much Smith's work means to him, how he just showed his son The Pursuit of Happyness, and finally, he asks the actor for a selfie.

The problem is that all of this is happening in the midst of Rock's jokes before announcing his category. Carmichael's character, in the middle of trying to take a selfie, then witnesses the slap and is forced into an awkward moment of not asking Smith for the picture and coming up with excuses as to why he no longer wanted to take a picture (in the middle of Chris Redd as Smith screaming what we heard in the broadcast).

Is it too soon to be making light of the situation given that this entire week has been people sharing their thoughts on the slap and what they think should happen? Yes. But this sketch was a pretty fun way of looking at it, especially when Kyle Mooney shows up and starts to talk about how cool it is that they're sitting next to Smith and that he wanted to tweet about it only to see him trending, and quickly realizing why.

At the beginning of the show, Carmichael started his opening monologue talking about how he didn't want to talk about the slap anymore because it's all that people have been talking about for the last six days, bringing up how it feels like it happened a long time ago because everyone is still talking about it. So a sketch like this is funny because it is sort of where we are in the cultural zeitgeist currently.

No one wants to hear about it anymore, everyone wants the conversations about the slap to be over, but then we also want to still unpack it. Sorry to these two seat fillers who didn't get their picture but honestly, I wish someone did still have "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' as their ringtone.

Check out the sketch here:

