Even though there was no live audience for Saturday Night Live’s Christmas show, newly-minted Five-Timer host Paul Rudd did not let that stop him from spreading holiday cheer. One of the only new sketches of the night was entitled “The Christmas Socks” and this involved a timeless story of a complete stranger helping a kid buy something special for his mom.

Rudd and Kyle Mooney tell us the story as they sing in a Christmas choir. The song transitions to Rudd playing the stranger and Mooney playing the kid who is standing in line at the department store. When the kid gets up to the cashier played by Kenan Thompson he tells him about “the perfect pair of socks” for his mom and says it has been a tough year for his family as their bird ran away. In classic form for the show, the song only gets more absurd from there. The kid can not afford the socks, but Rudd’s stranger overhears the story of the bird that flew away. He helps the kid pay for the socks, but he is fascinated by the story of the bird. He goes into a series of questions that hilariously puts the strange in stranger.

The first question on his list was asking if the bird said “any words, or was it just one of those quiet birds?” The kid, to the stranger's dismay, says it was a quiet bird. This reminds the stranger of his own bird which also never said a word which is a “waste of a bird” in his opinion. The cashier gets frustrated and nicely asks them to give him the money for the socks as he shows them a crowded line behind them. However, the stranger has more questions to ask like the name of the bird which the kid reveals is “T.J. Rocks.” Before the stranger could get his full thoughts on the name, a couple of people in line, played by Heidi Gardner and Alex Moffat, get aggravated. However, their own frustration gets interrupted by the kid's mother, played by Aidy Bryant, who has news about T.J. Rocks.

Both the stranger and the kid are eager to hear the news as it is revealed the bird is back and it started a band named “T.J. Rocks and the Junkyard Boys.” It was not a quiet bird after all. T.J. Rocks, who was played by canceled musical guest Charli XCX, sings its updated life story about meeting the Junkyard boys and being rich now. It is a Christmas miracle, but it does not end there as in typical SNL fashion the stranger asks the kid's mother to marry him which she humorously agrees to. “That’s the story of the Christmas Socks,” and this new classic holiday song ends with a Christmas card of the new family.

It was a very weird night for SNL, to say the least, and most of it was a clip show, but it is bizarrely stupid sketches like this that remind us why this show is so special. Only this series could come up with an absurdly joyful song like this and it was nice to see Charlie XCX still able to be a small part of this festive show after a crazy week.

Rudd's serious commitment to this ultra silly song helps make it such a fun watch and the childlike wonder he has throughout the sketch warms your heart with Christmas Spirit. You can watch the full cheerful sketch down below.

