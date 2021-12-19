Saturday Night Live ended its 2021 shows yesterday night with its final episode hosted by actor Paul Rudd. Unfortunately, due to a surge in cases of those infected with the Omicron variant, the final SNL episode of the year ran with a limited cast and crew and no live audience members present. But, while there was no audience, Tom Hanks and Tina Fey popped in to join Rudd in last Saturday’s cold open.

As usual, the show opened on the main stage, adorned with all the Christmas decorations in true holiday fashion, and mostly empty save for two members of the band including the saxophonist, Lenny Pickett. Then, Hanks, wearing a dark blue lounge robe with a golden number ‘5’ imprinted on the front, was called to the stage. The veteran actor thanked everyone including the “surviving crew members,” and said that they had the intention of introducing a new member, Rudd, into the Five-Timer Club. “I am not alone, isn’t that, right Tina?” Hank said, indirectly calling Fey, another five-timer, onto the stage.

Fey and Hanks together welcomed their fellow actor onto the stage and into the five-timer club. Rudd thanked both before expressing his disappointment, which is natural since hosting the show for an empty studio is less than ideal. Regular SNL cast member Kenan Thompson was also present and indeed was the one who offered the same club member's robe Fey and Hanks were wearing to Rudd, congratulating him for hosting the show “4 ½” times.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Performance Cancelled

Finally, Hanks introduces a pre-recorded message by another five-time SNL host, Steve Martin. The video, amusingly enough, was of him clearly congratulating Hanks but the editing put some voice-over saying “Paul Rudd” over it instead. Martin was also briefly joined by his Only Murders in the Building co-actor, Martin Short, before he shoved him off-screen.

It’s an appropriate opening for what was an unusual episode. But it was clear that an effort was made in order for this episode to have even happened. The show last night included both new sketches as well as some favorite sketches from past episodes. You can watch the cold open below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EBNHxlLdtI

'The Batman' Images Give Better Look at New Bat-Suit The covers feature Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email