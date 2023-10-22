Bad Bunny joined Saturday Night Live this week to host and serve as musical guest and with it came some pretty great sketches and special guests for fans to enjoy, including Pedro Pascal joining Bad Bunny in the opening monologue and then showing back up to bring back one of his own iconic Saturday Night Live characters. This time, with more family and lore with them. Back when Pascal hosted last season with musical guest Coldplay, we got to meet an overprotective mother as she met her son's girlfriend for the first time. So what happens when that son, Marcello Hernandez, brings a new girlfriend (Chloe Troast) home to meet his aunt (Bad Bunny). What he doesn't know is that his mother is also there. That mother? Pascal again.

The first time the sketch happened back during Pascal's episode, it was delightful because the girlfriend (then played by Chloe Fineman) was giving way too much information about her boyfriend's mental health and his mother was ready to make excuses for him. This time, he's getting double the attack from both his aunt and his mother when he brings his new girl home but this time is that she knows exactly what to say to get them on her side.

That is, of course, her telling him that he doesn't eat enough food. It was cute, and let Bad Bunny and Pascal get to show their hilarious ability to play sisters in a sketch that already was established the season prior and proven to work with audiences. Getting to see them as a family with Hernandez back in action just makes this sketch as a whole that much better.

Revisiting a Fan-Favorite Is a Good Choice for Saturday Night Live

The show loves to bring back recurring characters from their cast. But when a host has a character that really hits, it's always nice to see them come back. This mother has become an instant favorite among fans of Pascal and so to see her return in this episode, now with a sister who is also just as protective of her nephew, is hilarious and wonderful. Will this family grow? Will both the sisters come back every time there is a new family member? Honestly, we hope so because this family is perfection.