Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay this weekend, and he did something specifically special for me—he played two Italian characters. The first being famous Italian plumber Mario Mario in a sketch for a fake HBO series about the Super Mario Bros. And the second is an Italian waiter at Antonio's Real Italian Restaurant. Which, when you think about it, is incredibly true to how it feels to go to an Italian restaurant.

To be clear, I am Italian. So when I say this is representation for me, I am referring to my ancestors who knew one day I would write about Saturday Night Live sketches for a living. That's a joke of course, but I'm sure it's not surprising to my Italian grandfather. But many a time I have gone to an Italian restaurant and the minute they learn I am one of them, I am told how beautiful I am, and it works—I do tip more, which is the entire point of the sketch.

Antonio's staff knows how to make sure they get a lot of tips but they do so at the expense of someone else, and it makes for a chaotic girl's night out for this friend group. Mainly because the staff picks one girl to just not call beautiful.

Sarah Sherman plays a woman out to dinner with her friends. When they all go to eat, they're greeted by a waiter (Pascal) who compliments everyone by calling them beautiful except for Sherman. He says she's smart. Later, he is doing the same thing but this time, she's funny. And it continues this way for a while with all her friends being praised for how beautiful they are while she gets left out of the conversation and grows angrier and angrier, and rightfully so.

Then it is revealed that the reason the waiters pick one of the friends to mock is that they realized all the other friends will give them better tips because of the compliments and so it is just to benefit themselves. So while it is mean, it is funny to watch Sherman get aggressively angrier at the idea that she's not one of the pretty ones in her friend group. So she rides off on a Harley eating the chili they gave her to eat instead of the nice dish all her friends got.

While you can watch Pascal in the Italian restaurant sketch down below, we urge you to also take a moment to support the editorial team behind SNL.