Saturday Night Live brought Pedro Pascal on to host with musical guest Coldplay and the show was a great highlight of Pascal's charm. He had fun and in turn, it was fun to watch him on stage, and it all started with a monologue that was clearly emotional for the actor. But the show itself was also an important one for the editors of Saturday Night Live.

Pascal took to Studio 8H to share his excitement about hosting the show and it seemed to be an emotional moment for him, one that resonated both in the room and on screen. He talked about leading big franchises like Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian and, of course, brought up his latest role as Joel Miller in the HBO series The Last of Us. But a lot of the monologue was spent talking about his family and how proud they are of him.

Pascal included jokes about how his plethora of first cousins are proud, and he knows it because they keep giving out his phone number to people back home in Chile—it was fantastic to see Pascal shine and his genuine excitement was infectious. For many fans, it has been a long time coming seeing the actor host SNL. There are so many of us who watched him as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and fell in love with him as a performer and last night was long overdue.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL' Host Pedro Pascal Makes a Terrible First Impression in New Promo

While the monologue and the show itself didn't address what was going on with the editors out loud, there was support for their union of post-production editors and what is happening with their contract on the live show.

The show, which has a union for its editors, currently does not have a contract for them. The post-production editors are a key part in making the show run, and they are still waiting for NBC/Universal to come to the table with a fair contract for them. Until that happens, they are at a standstill, and it seemed at the end of the show that even the cast members are in support of their post-production editors. Colin Jost and a few others came out in shirts in support of the Motion Picture Editors Guild during the curtain call! To help support the editors' union you can sign the call to action urging NBC to negotiate a fair contract.

Overall, the monologue kicked off a great show for Saturday Night Live, and hopefully, in the small break the show has before Woody Harrelson comes to host at the end of the month, NBC/Universal can bring a fair contract to its editors.