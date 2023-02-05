Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.

The premise is simple: a son comes home from college, brings his girlfriend, and his mom judges her. What really takes this sketch to the next level is Pascal and Hernández speaking in Spanish while Fineman just constantly has to keep asking what is going on and whether or not her boyfriend's mother is talking about her. For the most part, it is obvious that is what is happening. The sketch weaves the language in seamlessly and uses it to enhance the joke.

If you have ever had a protective mother, interacted with a protective mother, or even just witnessed a mother and her "baby boy," then you can relate in some way to this sketch because it is so funny, and Pascal's character absolutely feels like a mother we could run into out in the world.

When you have a host that can carry a simple sketch, you can see that Saturday Night Live uses that to its advantage—Pascal eats up every line of dialogue in this scene making it one of the best sketches of the night. Pascal wasn't afraid to take any of the characters in this weekend's episode and fully embody the bit. His performance here is giving Latina Mrs. Doubtfire and honestly, we're living for it.

Every time Fineman says something we, as the audience, instantly know that this mother isn't going to like it. Like vegan sliders or the fact that her son was now on A.D.D. medication. It works because Pascal fully commits to looking like Bea Arthur in Golden Girls and fully embracing that type of Latina mom that we all know and love.

Behind the scenes, the SNL editorial team is fighting for fair contracts with NBC. Without this team, we wouldn't have the weekly sketch show's pre-recorded segments—like this week's incredible Mario Kart sketch. To support these workers you can sign their call to action. You can watch Pascal play a protective mother down below.