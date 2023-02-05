If you know anything about Pedro Pascal, you know that his fans love to make a fancam about him; and if you've been on TikTok recently, you probably have seen the one dedicated to his character Whiskey from Kingsman: The Golden Circle that has been circulating. Unsurprisingly, Saturday Night Live used that to their advantage. Well, that and their own TikTok fame.

Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and while the show was filled with great sketches that proved that Pascal is maybe a comedic genius, the show also highlights the fanbase that has been growing around Pascal and his work. From The Mandalorian on through his now starring turn as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pascal went from a favorite for a few to one of the biggest stars around (and rightfully so). Those of us who have been around since the Game of Thrones days are proud to see it.

But that does mean a lot more fancams. To poke fun at the influx of them (and some younger students), Saturday Night Live gave us "Fancam Assembly" where a teacher just simply is asking his students whether or not fancams are mean, what the point is, and how they're using them. He honestly just wants some answers.

The students are all there to talk about their internet usage while at school and mainly they are there so they can explain what these fancams mean. What we learned is that all the students just really love their teacher because he is their "daddy", they have a lunch lady who is "mother", and Teacher Jenny (who was Sarah Paulson) who is "mommy". Confused? So were all of the teachers trying to figure out what this means. Pascal's character's genuine bewilderment and ultimate acceptance of title 'daddy' was a delight to watch.

The sketch also featured the Saturday Night Live song "Big Boys" from when Keke Palmer hosted with musial guest SZA that did become a viral sound on TikTok as well. Having Paulson come out as "mommy" to Pascal's "daddy" was just something that the internet has dreamt of for years, easily making this one of the best sketches of the night. Now to go and look up what most of these terms mean.

Watch Pascal and Paulson in the SNL sketch below: