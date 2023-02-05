Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."

Heidi Gardner played Charlie's wife who was trying to explain to Dr. Jim (Bowen Yang) that Charlie doesn't normally sound like he has mush mouth from Silver Lake and brought up videos of what Charlie did sound like before the accident. Even Charlie's sister (played by Sarah Sherman) tried to appeal to her brother to get him to remember who he is. Thompson played Charlie's best friend in the sketch; and along with Charlie's wife and sister, the three were, essentially, the only ones who saw how strange it was that Charlie suddenly had a Los Angeles accent as the doctor kept saying it was normal that this happened.

Honestly, this was one of the strongest sketches of the night thanks to its weird premise. Listening to a bunch of adults talk out the side of their mouth is endlessly hilarious, who knew?

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Pedro Pascal Talks Filming 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian' in Opening Monologue

One of the best moments of the sketch comes when Charlie is shown who he was before the accident and Pascal responds by saying that he was the hottest man he's ever seen. Looking at himself. In a video. Honestly, he's not wrong, and we love the self-confidence. It's hilarious that Pascal's Charlie cannot stop appeciating himself even though the stakes are incredibly high for his friends and family.

Charlie starts to finally get his voice back (or his regular voice at least) but when he begins regressing, Dr. Jim suggests that everyone meet Charlie where he is and so the entire cast is talking with mush mouth while still questioning why Charlie wants to "put a pin" in everything. Seeing Gardner and Pascal struggle not to laugh during the sketch is part of why it works so well.

When SNL delivers hilarious sketches like this week's Mario Kart sketch, it is important to remember and appreciate the editorial team who help make it happen and who are currently fighting for fair contracts with NBC. You can support the team by signing their call to action. Watch Pascal wake up from coma below: