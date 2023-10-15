Saturday Night Live is back, baby! But where do we even begin? Season 48 ended quite abruptly in April when the WGA went on strike, making Ana de Armas’ episode with musical guest Karol G the last new one for roughly five months. Yes, SNL takes off for the summer anyway, but the premature ending from the much-needed Hollywood shake-up meant we missed out on Succession star Kieran Culkin returning (already!) to host, as well as The White Lotus Emmy winner and overall icon Jennifer Coolidge in her hosting debut.

Before them, though, SNL alum Pete Davidson was set to make his hosting debut on May 6 to align with his Peacock series Bupkis. Lorne Michaels decided to bring Davidson back to host Season 49’s premiere, with Davidson funnily recounting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon how he was asked to helm the premiere. “I got a classic Lorne text,” he said before jumping into his impression. “There’s a rumor going around that you’re the host for the premiere… I guess it’s true, because I started it.” The comedian, who was part of SNL from 2014 to 2022, has been quite busy. Since leaving the show, he’s continued his stand-up tour with Jon Stewart and John Mulaney, joined three massive franchises with appearances in Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and co-starred alongside Paul Dano in the critically acclaimed Dumb Money.

Before diving into his episode, let’s address some SNL housekeeping. Everyone from Season 48 has returned for the new season, which means we will thankfully be getting more from main cast members such as Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner, as well as Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Sarah Sherman, who brings the slapsticky, edgy, and downright bizarre comedy that SNL so desperately needs, was thankfully upped to the main cast (Lorne heard my prayers!), as well as James Austin Johnson, who’s been best known for his scary good impressions of Donald Trump and Joe Biden (though the premiere avoided any talk of either figure). Featured players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are back in their same positions Only one new face is joining the legendary sketch series: Chloe Troast. The New Jersey native is pals with SNL’s popular writing trio Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins) and, in addition to starring in their upcoming Peacock comedy Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, is known for the web series The Basics and is part of Just For Laughs’ New Faces of Comedy Class of 2023.

Davidson used the Cold Open to address the horrifying headlines of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, going as far as acknowledging that he probably isn’t the one you’d expect (or maybe even want) to hear from about it. But Davidson made a really great point when he said that in the face of horrendous tragedy, sometimes the best thing is to find something that makes you happy, as he explained he did with Eddie Murphy's stand-up when his father was killed on 9/11. The Season 49 premiere started on a somber note, but it ended up doing something SNL has been doing since its inception: making people forget their pain (ever so temporarily) and laugh.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Pete Davidson!

5. Secretary

Do we have a future recurring character on our hands? Heidi Gardner has a number of hilarious recurring characters in her arsenal, including Angel, Every Boxer’s Girlfriend, and Bailey Gismert, an influencer who is very uncomfortable in her own skin. Now, meet Trudy, a Mad Men-esque secretary who is the definition of “on it, boss!” Except, she’s too on it. It actually seems like she is thriving in this misogynistic atmosphere. It’s even a bit much, for the men. Leave it to Gardner to inhabit another oddball with wonderfully weird mannerisms and voice inflections.

4. Please Don’t Destroy - The Original Princes of Comedy

Not only are the Please Don’t Destroy boys back, but they are now featured in SNL’s opening song! As with most (if not all) of their videos, this one starts in their office as they brainstorm ideas for that week’s show. In comes Davidson, whose time at the show overlapped briefly with the trio. You’d think Davidson’s journey from teenage stand-up, to cast member, to host would impress Ben, Martin, and John, but actually, they’ve been doing stand-up way longer than you might think. Even more surprising? They got their start somewhere you definitely would not expect them to be for a variety of reasons: Def Comedy Jam.

3. Glamgina

One of the most cringe things is going to the gynecologist. But, like, what if you have a cute doctor? Don’t fret: use Glamgina. Sarah Sherman chills out in stirrups and gives her gynecologist (Davidson) a surprise when her “other face” has a smokey eye. Is this stuff safe to use? Absolutely not. Is it the next makeup sensation? Oh, 100%.

2. I’m Just Pete

He’s just Pete, you guys! SNL didn’t wait too long to debut their most recent music video, a parody of “I’m Just Ken” that Ryan Gosling sang in Barbie. Davidson uses this song to completely make fun of himself and acknowledge that, yeah, he’s in the headlines for a variety of reasons quite a bit. Aside from being clever, it was incredibly refreshing to see someone tackle the elephants in the room head-on, rather than act like they don’t exist. “I’m Just Ken” covers everything from his ever-changing dating life to his different styles as well as rehab. He’s just Pete.

1. Pete Davidson Stand-Up Monologue

As with most stand-up comedians when they host SNL, Davidson used the monologue to showcase some of his new material. Fans of his know that he is very close with his mother, but as he explains here, he’s not too close with his sister. He’s been trying to figure out how to bond with her and decided they should both watch a show they have never seen before: Game of Thrones. But, um, yeah… it’s kind of a weird show to watch with your sister for one big reason. (Spoiler alert: It’s not the dragons.)

Next week, musician Bad Bunny pulls double duty as host and musical guest.