The Big Picture SNL is back after months away due to the writers' strike with Pete Davidson hosting the episode.

Pete Davidson delivered a somber message about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drawing from his own experience with terrorism.

Comedy helped Davidson cope with his father's passing, emphasizing the importance of finding joy and laughter during difficult times.

Saturday Night Live is back after several months because of the studio's inability to make a deal with the writers. Now that the WGA and the AMPTP have come to a deal that worked for both parties, the show can return because it is technically a variety show and does not fall under the SAG-AFTRA rules. The typical fanfare of a Saturday Night Live cold open was nowhere to be found this week when host Pete Davidson took to the stage to bring a somber message about the week in the news as a whole. Davidson began by saying that the audience may see him as the last person who should be commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but that he has a unique perspective on the terrorist attacks from this week.

Davidson's father died in a terrorist attack in 2001. He was 7 at the time his father was killed on 9/11, and Davidson used his own personal story to highlight the turmoil and the pain that the children of Israel and Palestine are going through in the midst of the war. Davidson talked about how he found his solace in comedy, offering his hosting of Saturday Night Live as a way for people to forget about the horrors in the world for a moment by sharing how comedy helped him cope with his own father's passing. He joked that his mother bought the wrong DVD, thinking it was a Disney movie but it was the Eddie Murphy special Eddie Murphy: Delirious. She went to shut it off but then realized that he was enjoying it. "I was laughing again," Davidson said.

The message here is important because, while it was masked in Davidson's joke about him listening to Eddie Murphy: Delirious at too young of an age or against his mother's wishes, it still was him saying that comedy helped him remember that smiling and laughing made him happy.

An Important Tonal Shift

Image via NBC

Often SNL modifies the cold open appropriately when necessary; whether it is as a result of the status of the news week or because of another world issue, the show recognizes that sometimes we don't need to just make jokes straight out of the gate without having a moment to recognize what is going on. Seeing Davidson this somber was a surprise for viewers as he often makes jokes when talking about the difficult situations he's been through. Thankfully, he kept the cold open serious and important. Check out Davidson's cold open for SNL below: