A genius Saturday Night Live sketch saw Pete Davidson parody the music video for Eminem's "Stan." The Christmas-themed sketch was part of the December 5 show — the first SNL show in a month. Saturday night's return show was guest hosted by Ozark alum Jason Bateman. The musical guest for the show was Morgan Wallen, who has initially been scheduled to perform on the October 10 show but was cut after footage emerged of him attending an unmasked public event.

The Davidson-starring sketch, "Stu," is a send-up of Eminem's "Stan," a hit single off the rapper's 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP. The sketch begins with Santa (Bateman) listening to letters written to him by kids around the world making present requests. By the time we get to the last elf (Beck Bennett), it looks like something is afoot. The elf is hesitant to read the letter to Santa but does it anyway. In doing so, we're plunged into the "Stu" music video to listen to Stu's own gift request: a PS5.

Image via NBC

Props must be given to the SNL set design and costume teams for making an eerily accurate recreation of the "Stan" music video and turning Davidson into a Slim Shady clone. The magic trick of getting all the details just right, from plastering the walls with pictures of Santa and even the lighting from Davidson sitting in his basement writing frantic letters pleading for a PS5 — one of the most coveted items of the season — make the "Stu" sketch even funnier and weirder.

If that wasn't great enough, the "Stu" sketch also featured two very fun surprises. The first was Bowen Yang, who appeared as Elton John, recalling the Eminem-John "Stan" duet at the 43rd Grammys. The second was none other than Eminem, who appears in Stu's television at the end of the sketch. Seems like Santa is out here trying to mess with Stu even more and opted to give Em the PS5 that he should have gotten.

A new episode of Saturday Night Live will air next Saturday, December 12, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Watch the "Stu" sketch below. For more, check out past SNL guest host John Mulaney explaining why his most recent hosting gig didn't go according to plan.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mank' Star Gary Oldman Gives His Two Cents on 'Citizen Kane' Authorship Debate Oldman sheds light on an interesting bit of Hollywood history.