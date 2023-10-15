The Big Picture Pete Davidson's return to SNL delivered hilarious sketches, including a parody of the Wired Autocomplete Interview, where celebrities answer awkward questions.

In the sketch, Davidson's character is only asked about his infamous diarrhea incident on a flight, despite wanting people to know more about him.

Davidson's portrayal of the awkward character was entertaining, and SNL's approach to newsy sketches like this keeps fans laughing.

Pete Davidson’s return to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Ice Spice delivered a night full of hilarious sketches including one which parodied the Wired Autocomplete Interview. The sketch revisited those awkward moments when the celebrities read the questions that they don’t quite know how to answer. In the parody, Disney has a new TV show, and it’s all about Stark Labs! The cast members are ready to promote the Disney+ series and are excited to talk about themselves. But for one actor, it’s less about actually getting to know him at all.

Davidson plays an actor who is asked only about one thing he’s done and that’s all about him being the guy who had diarrhea on a Delta flight that was so bad they had to turn the plane around and land it. If you were the man who happened to be the reason that a flight had to turn around, maybe don’t also try to become a famous Hollywood actor which would lead to people searching up questions about your past over and over again. Davidson's character, Zach Elliot, just wanted people to know more about him and ask fun questions about him. Instead, he only got questions about his diarrhea incident that was so bad, the plan was grounded because of it.

When each round comes back to Zach, and he just constantly is asked about the unfortunate plane ride, he starts to get upset that no one wants to know about other parts of his life. Davidson is great as the awkward character, making himself so believably small. Genuinely having fun with a character like Zach Elliot in the midst of the chaotic role, made Davidson a fun watch for audiences.

A Great Way to Bring in a News Story

Saturday Night Live is often known for bringing in news items that we’ve seen on social media or in the papers, and have become obsessed with. Sometimes, it doesn’t always work and would feel forced; and in recent years, Saturday Night Live has turned to making their newsy sketches reminiscent of memes you’ve seen on Twitter. The approach to the Delta Flight Diarrhea story is still worth it though and a hilarious way of making sure that fans are still getting to laugh with the news instead of rolling their eyes.

Check out Pete Davidson and the cast of SNL in the "Wired Autocomplete Interview" sketch below: