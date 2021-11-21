Taking a stroll around his motherland of Staten Island, Pete Davidson, enlisted the help of his friend and recording artist, Big Wet, to join him in sharing the sights, sounds, and even smells of the borough on a new Saturday Night Live video sketch.

Davidson puts on his “bootleg Jordans” and he's off on a train chugging along as it makes its way to Staten Island. Backed by the piano line from Marc Cohn’s “Walking In Memphis,” Davidson begins to sing a parody of the famous song. Cohn’s tune was made popular in 1991 when his self-titled album debuted and launched him to stardom, even earning a Grammy award for Best New Artist in 1992. The singer later appears in the SNL parody, although hesitant at first.

When Davidson lands in Staten Island he is joined by rapper Big Wet. The two have previously linked up in another SNL sketch last month when they took on Squid Game in a comical, country music-themed parody about playing in the games along with that week’s host, Rami Malek. Davidson and Big Wet take us through all the beauty of the borough as they sing about giant garbage dumps with bagel shops and pizza spots as far as the eye can see, which honestly sounds like heaven. The two don “I <3 Staten Island” hoodies as they replace the words of Cohn’s song with “Walking in Staten.”

Back at the garbage dump, Davidson runs into the ghost of former Staten Island resident and Tom Hanks’ Big costar, Robert Loggia, who sparks a giant, ghost-sized blunt to smoke with the comedian. Next, Cohn joins in on the fun by appearing in his very own “I <3 Staten Island” hoodie and picks up the song with Davidson and Big Wet. The gang gives shoutouts to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and the multitude of wild turkeys that live around the hospital.

The bit launches to even higher heights when Method Man joins the other three men (in his very own I <3 Staten Island hoodie!) to rap about his love of the place where his group, Wu-Tang Clan, first got together. The iconic, history-making band formed in Staten Island in 1992 and would change the world of hip-hop forever. Method Man joins the others for a round of white claws at Bootleg’s, an iconic bar on the island, and the group brings the song home with the help of a full choir.

The parody ends with the foursome boarding the Staten Island Ferry and cruising back across the Hudson River to Manhattan. As Davidson gazes into the black waters, he muses about how fun it would be to go for a swim, that is, until Cohn points out a dead body floating in the water. That’s Staten Island for ya! Check out the full sketch below:

