Saturday Night Live returned with Pete Davidson as host and musical guest Ice Spice! The episode is the first back following a five-month hiatus in support of the WGA strike and now. As a variety show, SNL falls under a different rule for the still ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, allowing the show to return, and now we get to see some of our favorite comedians back on screen once more! Davidson returning to the show after he left back in 2022 is exciting because we get to see him in a more hands-on role as a host! As a stand-up comedian, Davidson naturally took to doing his monologue like a stand-up set.

So what is Davidson up to? He’s preparing to turn 30 years old, and so he talked a lot about his relationship with his sister. Davidson makes a joke that she has an important job where she helps to save lives, meanwhile, he is a “drug addict.” He went on to joke about them watching Game of Thrones together — a show, which famously does have a lot of incest in it, is maybe not the best choice for Davidson to watch with his sister, he jokes.

But amidst realizing his mistakes with his show choices and making jokes about aging, he also speaks about his life and his career. He weaves in jokes about growing up in Staten Island, friends-with-benefits relationships from his youth, and the first time he ever tried to do stand-up, with Davidson, of course, putting his own twist of dark humor into the jokes.

'SNL' Lets Stand-Up Comedians Do What They Do Best

Image via Sony Pictures

One of the best changes to Saturday Night Live in recent seasons is a switch in how the show handles monologues for comedians. Now, they let them perform mini-versions of their stand-up sets during the monologue, and we were taken into their typical routine instead of a regular monologue with an actor who'll typically promote upcoming projects and occasionally address current events. It works for both the show as well as the performer, and it’s a nice adjustment to make sure that the show starts off on the right foot with its host.

Watch Davidson's opening monologue in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live below.