Saturday Night Live was a bit strange last night out of an abundance of caution. Rather than hold the live show with an audience and full cast, they canceled the majority of it and did an abridged version of the show that included sketches previously recorded and Christmas sketches from years past. But that means we did get some new sketches like "An Evening with Pete Davidson."

In the sketch, Pete Davidson is something of a lounge act in 2054 where he harkens back to his success on Saturday Night Live and even brings up the fact that he was deemed "hot" but no one could understand why. It's an homage to the holiday classics we know and love in black and white like It's a Wonderful Life but has a Davidson twist to it and is a hilarious look at not only Davidson's wit but what he thinks about his future. Honestly? Kind of bleak.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Paul Rudd’s Best Sketches, Ranked

In the distant future of 2054, Davidson is hosting an "Evening with Pete Davidson" where he joins robot Colin Jost to be the "resident young person" on Weekend Update, as he often did with his time at Saturday Night Live. He's still making jokes about being from Staten Island and he has heckler Mikey Day yell out to him to "Do Chad" from the audience. He's clearly miserable and hating where his life has gone but when his old writer, played by host Paul Rudd, shows up, his life seems to come into focus.

Much like all the holiday movies we know and love, this sketch shows Davidson what the holiday season is all about as he sees everyone having dinner together and celebrating with one another. So he goes to find Rudd and the two begin to celebrate the holidays together, revealing that Rudd is who came up with Davidson being a sex symbol that no one can understand. His life comes into color when he goes to meet up with Rudd and it is a beautiful note to end the sketch on.

The holidays are hard and sketches like this remind us why we love things like It's a Wonderful Life and even though the distant future of 2054 seems a little bleak and robotic, at least we still have the same emotional journeys during the holiday season and find someone special to share the days with. And yes, I would watch an entire movie of this.

'The Batman' Images Give Better Look at New Bat-Suit The covers feature Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email