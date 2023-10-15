The Big Picture Pete Davidson's past stand-up work is showcased in a funny and cute SNL digital short, highlighting his dedication to comedy from a young age.

The members of Please Don't Destroy show Davidson their old stand-up sets, leading to humorous confusion.

Davidson's stand-up background fits well with the sketches, providing an enjoyable experience for viewers, even if he has to endure being outshined by his friends' stand-up skills.

Please Don’t Destroy continue to grow in popularity, but thankfully, they’re still releasing their short films on Saturday Night Live. This week, they had a pretty great one with Pete Davidson. Davidson, who returns to SNL as host, goes to see Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. When he’s in the room with them, they start talking about how they looked up old stand-ups that Davidson was doing when he was 16 years old. The video is a cute look at Davidson when he was younger and shows how dedicated he was to his work as a comedian. What you probably won’t expect is all of Please Don’t Destroy owning Davidson’s past work as a stand-up.

The team tells Davidson that they also used to be young comedians, and they show him videos of the sets they used to do. At one point, Davidson simply asks “What happened?” because the videos they’re showing him are of Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy all doing stand-up to mostly Black audiences with the three making jokes that do not fit their now-typical style of comedy. Davidson points this out, asking them what happened to make them three of the whitest people he’s ever met after seeing their comedy style for what it used to be.

With the comedy being so vastly different from the Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy that we currently know, Davidson’s confusion isn’t that weird. Eventually, Michael Che brings his mother into the room to introduce them to Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy, and she’s so happy to see her favorite comedians. Understandably, this puts a confused look on Davidson's face.

Davidson’s Stand-Up Background Fit in Well With the Sketches

Sometimes when a host comes on Saturday Night Live, fans hope they fit in well with the cast and sketches, but that is not always the case; as such when it does happen, the experience is enjoyable for viewers. Maybe it is because Davidson worked at SNL for so many years and the members of Please Don't Destroy are his friends, but it was nice to see him having such fun and embracing his stand-up background in his sketches a bit more than other hosts have in the past. Granted, Davidson having to watch Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy own him in stand-up isn’t as fun for him, though hilarious for us.

Check out Davidson and Please Don't Destroy in "The Original Princes of Comedy" digital short below.