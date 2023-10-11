The Big Picture Pete Davidson, the former "golden boy" of SNL, is set to host the show after the WGA strike, marking his return after his departure in 2022.

In the promo, Davidson surprises Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, who are back in Studio 8H, with his presence, despite no longer being a cast member.

Davidson had originally planned to promote his Peacock comedy series Bupkis, but his hosting gig comes after his appearances in major projects such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dumb Money.

What better way to welcome back Saturday Night Live after the WGA strike than to bring back the series' former golden boy Pete Davidson? The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star was set to host for his first time earlier this year since his 2022 departure before everything was shut down as the writers prepared to fight for fair wages. Instead, he's slated to kick off the new season and the post-strike era this weekend and a new promo sees him ready to do the host thing complete with his best Kenan Thompson face.

Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman open up the promo as they finally return to Studio 8H, recounting what they did during their time off like kids reminiscing about summer vacation. Fineman got acquainted with her birth mom while Yang did what many binge-watchers were doing and watched all of Suits. They're caught off guard by the sudden appearance of Davidson who's been living in the studio and snacking on potato chips. As he's no longer a cast member, he isn't supposed to be in the studio, but when they tell him that, he just says he'll do "the host thing." Just saying "I'll host" doesn't work for SNL, but considering his years aboard the show, Davidson simply manifests it with a smile and a head-turn akin to his old cast-mate Thompson.

Davidson originally planned to promote his Peacock comedy series Bupkis, which SNL boss Lorne Michaels executive produced, with his hosting gig. In the time since he was meant to take the reins, however, he's appeared on the big screen in a host of massive projects including Rise of the Beasts and, most recently, the GameStop short-squeeze comedy Dumb Money. 2023 has been a wild year for the star as he also scored brief appearances in two of the year's biggest blockbusters - Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He'll be joined in his hosting debut by musical guest Ice Spice in her first time on the show.

Image via Sony Pictures

What Does the Future Hold for 'SNL'?

SNL will be returning for its 49th season with the entirety of its cast in tow including the aforementioned Yang, Fineman, and Thompson alongside Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, and Ego Nwodim with James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman who have both been promoted to featured player positions. It's not often that the series goes a season without at least some cast departures as they pursue a change of pace like Davidson, but it's heartening to see especially since the season didn't end as many would've hoped. Additionally, the series will get an entirely new featured player in frequent Please Don't Destroy collaborator Chloe Troast.

Following Davidson's hosting debut, Bullet Train star Bad Bunny will pull double duty on October 21 as both the host and musical guest. The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper will come into the sketch comedy after appearing in the acclaimed Prime Video feature Cassandro where he enjoyed some sweet and spicy scenes opposite Gael García Bernal's titular exótico lucha libre star.

See Davidson back in Studio 8H when SNL returns this weekend on October 14. Check out the promo below.