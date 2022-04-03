After being absent from the show due to a busy schedule shooting his latest film, Pete Davidson came back to Saturday Night Live to rap about how the common person nowadays does not have the time or the attention span to watch a movie that is over 2 hours long. The skit titled “Short-Ass Movies” is the perfect song to annoy that one pretentious cinema-obsessed friend who always takes things too seriously.

The sketch begins with a TV screen showing all the most popular streaming platforms which reflects one of the first lines in Davidson’s rap about how nowadays people can watch almost anything from the comfort of their homes. Anyone who has wanted to watch a film at night but was too tired to endure one that was over 2 hours, would relate to the comedian’s sentiment here. For Davidson, the perfect film is “at most 1 hour 40”, and to illustrate his point, he gives a couple of famous examples like the 1989 comedy-drama Driving Miss Daisy.

Davidson also gives some examples of films that do not fit in the category of “short-ass”, such as Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America or Milos Forman’s Amadeus, he even tosses the latter dismissively into the fireplace. But not all the titles mentioned are old classics, some are part of this year’s pop culture like the new Batman, which has a runtime of nearly 3 hours. Davison raps about having gone to see the highly-anticipated film in theaters but due to its long runtime, he had two-bathroom accidents.

For this sketch, the comedian was joined by the rapper Gunna, the episode’s musical guest, SNL colleague Chris Redd, and actor Simon Rex as Ernest P. Worrel. Together, the quartet praises the 3-minute Pixar short movies that play before the actual film for their ability to be incredibly sad despite their short length.

Towards the end, Davidson makes an argument that calls into question why Sex and The City 2 was longer than Jurassic Park taking into consideration what each film is about. However, after making this ode to short films, Davidson pokes fun at himself for his semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island having 2 hours and 17 minutes of runtime, stuttering an excuse that all those minutes were necessary to be included.

Check out the sketch here:

