Nearly a year after departing the sketch comedy Saturday Night Live at the end of Season 47, Pete Davidson is returning to 30 Rock! The series' former golden boy will take his first tour as host on May 6, rejoining Lorne Michaels and company for a wild night as reported by Page Six. He's expected to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy Bupkis during the show which Michaels had a hand in producing.

"He’s very excited to go back," a source close to the comedian said about his return. "[Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way." SNL launched Davidson into superstardom as he gave the sketch comedy many of its best modern segments, usually revolving around his character Chad. Since leaving 30 Rock as a regular cast member, however, he's enjoyed his fair share of stardom with last year's hilarious horror hit Bodies Bodies Bodies and another Michaels-produced venture The King of Staten Island among some of his bigger roles alongside the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Bupkis is the next big project for the star which he's writing, producing, and starring in for Peacock. Taking a page from Curb Your Enthusiasm, the series is a heightened, absurd, and fictionalized depiction of Davidson's life that showcases his totally unique worldview. Finer details of the plot are a secret for now, but he'll share the spotlight with Joe Pesci who plays his grandfather, and Edie Falco who steps in as his mother. On top of that, a myriad of guest stars is set to crop up throughout the show including a few fellow SNL alumni in John Mulaney and Keenan Thompson.

Davidson Shares a Close Relationship With SNL Boss Lorne Michaels

It was inevitable that Davidson would be back eventually considering the strong relationship he shares with his former boss Michaels. In addition to teaming with him on a number of his projects, Michaels has been extremely supportive of Davidson on every step of his journey to stardom. If it wasn't clear how he felt about the man, Davidson even rapped a tribute to Michaels in the Season 47 finale that highlighted the massive footprint the SNL head has in the industry. "Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne," the anonymous source added."

Davidson returns to SNL on May 6, just two days after the premiere of Bupkis on Peacock. Next up on the docket for the sketch comedy is Ana de Armas who will host the show on April 15. Check out the promo below.