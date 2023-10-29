Please Don't Destroy will apparently go to any length to not cook. Meaning they will literally eat dog food. This week's Please Don't Destroy digital short on Saturday Night Live didn't feature host Nate Bargatze or musical guest Foo Fighters, but it did feature Martin Herlihy and John Higgins eating "dawg" food while Ben Marshall watched in horror. And by "dawg" food, it was just actual dog food that was being marketed as a meal prep plan for men who don't want to cook anything, but it was spelled "dawg" to make them feel better about it. Higgins and Herlihy even had dog bowls that they ate it out of to Marshall's dismay.

In the new digital short, meal plans like Hello Fresh were too much work for Higgins so when Marshall asked about ordering food, that was when Higgins and Herlihy revealed they started a new meal prep plan called "dawg" food. Herlihy, at one point, is seen eating with a dog that comes into the room to share the bowl with him. Higgins takes things a step further by willingly eating canned wet "dawg" food with ketchup on it, but it does kill him though. He sadly was only five years old though.

This was a sketch that was certainly out there, even by Please Don't Destroy standards, and the minute that Higgins starts to eat the wet dog food, it is definitely hard to watch. But it is genuinely funny to think about some men resorting to eating dog food because things like Hello Fresh are too much effort for them to put in, especially when some of the meals take all of 20 minutes to make.

Ben Marshall's Horror Is Justified

Higgins eating wet dog food again? That has all the makings of a Halloween sketch which seems fair considering it was the Halloween episode. Beyond Herlihy and Higgin's commitment, the sketch was sold by Marshall's justified horror. It's simple, quick, and one of those sketches that reminds viewers why Please Don't Destroy are the boundary-pushing group we've come to love. As much as we love their boundary-pushing endeavors, we'll take traditional scares over dog-food eating next Halloween. Check out the new sketch below: