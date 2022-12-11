Saturday Night Live brought us into the holiday season with Steve Martin and Martin Short as hosts with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. It was a fun episode that had some great sketches to remind us just how great both Martin and Short are as comedians. From sketches about A Christmas Carol to bringing back classics from Martin and Short's careers together, the sketches were great and each had something to love.

Which brings us to the Please Don't Destroy sketch that features Short and Martin but is kind of its own beast (in a good way). As is always the case with a Please Don't Destroy sketch, it starts with Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in their writing room and talking to each other about whatever it is that they're interested in. And this time, Higgins brings up an old girlfriend to his friends.

When Marshall and Herlihy are asked if they remember his ex-girlfriend Chelsea, they instantly start talking about how much they hated her and thought she was boring and smelled and would suck the energy out of a room. The problem is that they don't realize that Chelsea (Sarah Sherman) is actually in the room with them and that Higgins is back in a relationship with her.

Image via NBC

It sets in motion a sea of appearances that Marshall and Herlihy don't seem to recognize, like Chelsea's entire family on a zoom because she's getting married to Higgins and the two are announcing their engagement. Or his other ex-girlfriend Courtney (played by Chloe Fineman) that they also hate and are pretending like that's who they were talking about along. It just continues to go on like that over and over again with Michael Che standing behind the door when Short gets mad because both Marshall and Herlihy say that Martin is their favorite host.

It's one of those escalating sketches from Please Don't Destroy that works because it is just absolutely chaotic in a fun way. And the fact that they got Sherman's actual father to play Chelsea's dad on it is hilarious and just the finishing touch this sketch needed.

What we've learned from this sketch though is that no one is safe in the offices of Please Don't Destroy, especially if you're trying to talk badly about someone. Because they might just appear in the room along with their entire family and friends.