It's not always easy to introduce a new friend into your current circle of friends, and it's especially difficult when your new friend is a ten-year-old. Martin Herlihy learns this as he introduces his new friend Conner to John Higgins and Ben Marshall during this week's "Please Don’t Destroy" sketch.

Ben and John look on in confusion in the latest sketch as Martin chats it up with his new friend Conner. Martin asks if Conner wants Tapas, he does and asks what he owes, at which time Martin replies, “don't worry about it, you got the Uber last night,” prompting more strange looks from Ben and John.

When Higgins and Marshall become annoyed by Conner, he surprises them by asking if he can submit a joke to Colin Jost 'What do you call a white b**** with dreadlocks?' When asked why he is hanging out with a ten-year-old, Martin expresses that he wants to separate himself from his “toxic work friends.”

Ben starts to enjoy Conner's sense of humor but John, on the other hand, remains reserved about spending time with the kid, and hostility asks him: “So, how's it feel to be a f***ing baby?” John asks why the ten-year-old ordered a porterhouse steak when the food shows up. Conner comes back with: “I wouldn't be giving anybody else diet advice, tubby.” This prompts John to steal the steak and take a giant bite, at which time he starts to choke. Conner springs into action as the scene goes into slow motion, and the song "Hero" by Nickelback plays and performs the Heimlich maneuver.

Conner saving John, of course, changes his thoughts on the kid, asking, “how about tonight we do go to a nightclub. The icing on the cake is when Jost burst in saying he liked Conner's Weekend Update joke, followed up with “Let's drink some Hennessey!” Watch the sketch below:

