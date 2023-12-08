The Big Picture Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo have a humorous interaction in the SNL promo, joking about Rodrigo's song "Drivers License" being about Driver.

It’s almost the weekend, which means comedy fans are close to another new episode of Saturday Night Live. Last week Emma Stone hilariously burnt down the roof of studio 8H joining the Five-Timers Club, and this week host Adam Driver looks to keep that momentum going with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Now, in the latest promo for the show, fans finally know who one of Rodrigo’s hit songs is about.

The one-minute promo has Driver and Rodrigo getting acquainted with SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. The latter jokes that it’s awkward being in a room with the two stars since Rodrigo wrote a song about Driver. In a humorous bit of word play, that song would be “Drivers License”. While Driver doesn’t agree, in a great bit of comedic timing, Rodrigo replies, “It’s 100% about you.” It’s obviously not true, but it’s a funny coincidence. Now, every time you scream your soul out to “Drivers License” you’ll forever hear Kylo Ren's voice in the traffic. Hopefully, come Saturday night there’s a sketch that expands on this pair's new-found “connection”. If not, they sure got a lot of mileage out of the joke at the end of the video, with Gardner having a bit of a melt down trying to combine Rodrigo’s new sophomore album Guts with Driver’s upcoming film Ferrari.

Driver Has Plenty of Comedic “Guts”

While we’ve known for some time that Driver has had a killer comedic ability with films like The Dead Don’t Die, every time he gets on the SNL stage you know you’re in for a uniquely hilarious episode. Driver has been a part of some of the best SNL sketches of the last decade and him with Rodrigo may be the comedy pairing fans never knew they needed. Rodrigo delighted a younger generation of viewers for years on the Disney Channel before hitting the big time with her lead role on the hit Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical - The Series. She was a major reason why the show ended up being a surprisingly and endlessly fun revival. Like Driver, Rodrigo has a wonderful sense of comedic timing which can also be heard throughout her discography. In her first two albums, songs like “Brutal”, “Get Him Back!”, and “All-American B**ch” have put the singer-songwriter’s whimsical and self-aware talent on full display. Again, that makes her the perfect counterpart to Driver’s understated chaos.

What Time Does ‘SNL’ Start?

SNL starts at 11:30 PM EST on December 9 on both NBC and Peacock. Driver and Rodrigo are the penultimate episode for 2023 before Kate McKinnon hosts the Christmas show with Billie Eilish on December 16. Until then, you can view Driver’s new SNL promo below.