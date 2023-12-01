The Big Picture Emma Stone joins the exclusive five-timers club on SNL, alongside stars like Alec Baldwin and Tom Hanks.

Stone's comedic talent has been a standout in her career, from films like Easy A to La La Land.

SNL airs at 11:30 EST on Saturdays, with upcoming shows featuring Adam Driver, Kate McKinnon, and musical guests Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

Saturday Night Live is back with three weeks of December shows starting with host Emma Stone and musical guest Noah Kohan. This isn’t just any average hosting appearance for Stone, as she’ll be joining the coveted five-timers club and, in the latest SNL Promo, the actress prepares for the upcoming milestone.

The minute-long promo sees Stone, Kohan, and cast member Sarah Sherman making light and awkward conversation. For example, Sherman believes that Stone and her have the same fashion sense, but the former doesn’t agree. Silverman then humorously compares herself to Pennywise from the IT franchise. However, like stated before, this night is all about Stone joining the five-timers club. She accompanies a long list of stars who have the fabled SNL jacket, including Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks, John Goodman and Bill Murray, among others.

Stone’s Comedy Gold

Over the course of her young career, Stone has made a name for herself in the comedy space with films like Easy A, Zombieland, Superbad, and Crazy Stupid Love, which helped moviegoers but a gut in the late 2000s and early 2010s. While the 2010s is where the actress skyrocketed to fame with The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and Oscar-worthy films like Birdman under her belt, she never lost touch with her killer comedic roots. La La Land, the musical masterpiece she won the Oscar for in 2017, was filled to the brim with Stone’s brilliant sense of timing. Not to mention her chemistry with Ryan Gosling was otherworldly. However, again, Stone’s ability to make us laugh has been so refreshing over the course of the last decade and her upcoming dark comedy Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, looks to continue that with a quirky reimagining of the Frankenstein legend. It’ll also be exciting to see if any of her co-stars, both past and present, like Mark Ruffalo or Willem Defoe, join her at Studio 8H for her five-timer celebration. Whatever the case may be, there will definitely be some past club members that we’ll see on Saturday, like every time someone receives the famous jacket.

What Time Does 'SNL' Start?

Close

SNL starts at 11:30 EST on Saturday, December 2 on both NBC and Peacock. Stone will then be followed by Adam Driver and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo on December 9 and Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish (the Christmas show) on December 16. Until then, you can view Stone’s new SNL promo below and catch up on Season 49 of the show on Peacock. Poor Things also opens in theaters on December 8.