Saturday Night Live brought down the house with Bad Bunny this past weekend, but the show’s getting a bit spookier this week as comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the season’s Halloween episode. Now in the latest SNL promo, Bargatze drops his nice guy act just in time for the most fright-filled day of the year. The minute-long clip features cast members Andrew Dismukes, Devon Walker, and Chloe Troast feeling Bargatze's wrath once he realizes he’s too nice. He’s seen smashing guitars and vandalizing the set among other things to the dismay of the cast. However, it’s all an act as the mild-mannered comedian seeks the approval of his peers. It's a promo that perfectly puts Bargatze's style on full display.

While SNL’s usually fun no matter who the host is, it’s always extra exciting when a talented comedian such as Bargatze is on the call sheet. The Grammy-nominated artist has several streaming stand-up specials under his belt like The Greatest Average American and Hello World, so SNL fans are in for a funny episode.

This episode also has the distinction of being a Halloween themed episode. It'll be interesting to see what SNL has up their sleeves this season. Especially since past Halloween sketches like David S. Pumpkins and The Vincent Price Holiday Specials are among the series’ best. Hopefully SNL and Bargatze don’t collapse under that hauntingly hilarious pressure.

Foo Fighters Will Be The Musical Guest for 'SNL's Halloween Episode

Adding to the spooky festivities this week are musical guests the Foo Fighters. It’s the ninth time the iconic band has sung on the show, and it’s safe to expect at least one sketch centered around them this week. Bargatze and the Foo Fighters close out the first three weeks of shows for SNL’s 49th season which has already seen Pete Davidson’s return and Bad Bunny’s hosting debut.

SNL’s new Halloween episode, hosted by Bargatze, premieres on NBC and Peacock Saturday, October 28 at 11:30 PM ET. You can watch Bargatze’s new promo down below as well as catch up on Season 49 on Peacock now.