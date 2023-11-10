The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet promotes his upcoming movie Wonka in the latest SNL promo, celebrating the end of the Actors' strike.

Chalamet's previous project, Dune: Part Two, was delayed due to the strike, but now he can focus on promoting both films.

Chalamet's SNL episode premieres on Saturday, November 11 at 11:30 PM EST, with Aquaman's Jason Momoa as the next host.

Saturday Night Live is back this week with host Timothée Chalamet. This being the first show since the Actors’ strike ended earlier this week, the Dune star didn’t waste any time promoting his next project, Wonka, in the lastest SNL promo.

The 50-second promo featured Chalamet, musical guest boygenius, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang prepping viewers for the show ahead. There were jokes about how young Chalamet and the popular music group were and how boygenious’ hook is always being sad, but the main thing Chalamet celebrated here is that he finally gets to talk about his upcoming movie Wonka. The actor hilariously went through the basic bullet points of the Willy Wonka prequel, rambling on repeatedly about the “chocolate man”. Most of Thursday on social media, stars from across Hollywood posted behind-the-scenes pics, videos, and thank-yous to fans about past projects they couldn’t promote during the strike. Before the strike ended, the first three episodes saw hosts Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and comedian Nate Bargatze start Season 49 off strong as SAG-AFTRA worked out a fair deal. Chalamet’s Wonka plug is a humorous reminder that SNL and the rest of the entertainment industry is finally getting back to normal.

Chalamet Emerges From the Picket Dunes

While Chalamet will be hard at work promoting Wonka for the next month, that wasn’t the actor’s only major project that was in danger of being affectedl by the strike. Earlier this year, Dune: Part Two was delayed from November 2023 to March 2024 because WB didn’t want to give the actors a fair deal at the time. They need their big name cast lead by Chalamet and Zendaya to promote it, but they choose to continue to lose money. Funny enough, the actor’s strike ended just a week after Dune: Part 2 was originally set to premiere. That’s something the internet still hasn’t forgiven. It will be interesting to see if Chalamet makes a reference to WB or Dune in his SNL monologue. Along with Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, the actor is best known for his roles in Little Women, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, and Bones and All. This will be the second time Chalamet has hosted SNL.

What Time Does 'SNL' Start?

Chalamet’s SNL episode premieres on Saturday, November 11 at 11:30 PM EST on NBC and Peacock. You can watch Chalamet’s latest SNL promo down below while catching up on Season 49 of the show on Peacock now. After Chalamet, Aquaman's Jason Momoa will take the SNL stage.