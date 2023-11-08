The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet will be hosting Saturday Night Live and jokingly claims immunity to the set's fumigation process in a new promo.

Due to the ongoing strike, Chalamet won't be able to promote his upcoming film Wonka during his SNL appearance.

The musical guest for the episode will be boygenius, a rising band, continuing SNL's tradition of featuring trending artists.

A new promo for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live has been released, and it features the host being slightly confused as to why the set of the classic series is deserted. Timothée Chalamet begins talking about the prestigious history of the place where SNL is recorded in New York City, feeling grateful for the opportunity of hosting an episode of the show. But he would quickly be warned about the fumigation process the set was going through, meaning that the actor had been breathing poison the entire time. With the signature humor of the talk show, Chalamet replies that he grew up in New York City, and he's actually immune to the toxins.

Chalamet is set host the November 11 episode of the series, in the current season that directly suffered the consequences of the strike organized by the Writers Guild of America. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike hasn't concluded yet, Chalamet won't be able to promote his appearance in the upcoming Wonka during the television broadcast, even if the musical film is merely weeks away from hitting the big screen. The actor will portray a new iteration of the ingenious inventor, as the prequel explains how he ended up becoming the legendary chocolate maker.

The musical guest for the upcoming episode will be boygenius, the popular group that has launched tracks such as "Emily I'm Sorry", "True Blue" and "Not Strong Enough". Their appearance continues the SNL tradition of having musical performances from trending artists to compliment the sketches prepared by the guest hosts and the permanent cast of the project. Even if Chalamet can't promote the musical that will also feature performances from Keegan-Michael Key and Paterson Joseph, he'll still be able to showcase the talent of one of the fastest-rising bands in years.

Timothée Chalamet Returns in 'Dune: Part Two'

Close

Another direct effect the WGA had on a project starring Timothée Chalamet was the delay of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 acclaimed blockbuster. The actor will reprise his role of Paul Atreides, the young man prophesied to liberate the Fremen from the claws of the Emperor (Christoph Waltz). Chalamet will be joined by his co-star from the first film, Zendaya, who will play a much larger role as Chani in the upcoming sequel. It remains to be seen if Paul can be a hero for his community, or if the great amount of power he will be blessed with will turn him into a threat.

You can check out the new promo for the November 11 episode of Saturday Night Live below: