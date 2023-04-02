Ah, it’s good to be back. It’s been a couple of weeks since Jenna Ortega made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The Wednesday and Scream VI star did not disappoint, as she went on a road trip with the Please Don’t Destroy boys and reunited with her Wednesday co-star and SNL alum Fred Armisen. Last night, powerhouse performer and all-around person Quinta Brunson made her hosting debut, kicking off an exciting month for the legendary sketch show. SNL icon Molly Shannon is set to host next week with Blonde star Ana de Armas taking the stage the week after.

Quinta Brunson discovered the power of the laugh as a child when she’d try to amuse her older siblings by saying lines from their favorite shows such as In Living Color and Martin. The Emmy-winning creator and star of the hit network sitcom Abbott Elementary peeled back the layers of her complicated journey to Hollywood on an episode of the podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso. "I was their little clown." Brunson continued “flirting” with comedy when her mother, a teacher of 40 years in Philadelphia, brought home a Mac laptop, something that would prove to be “game-changing” for Brunson's then-nonexistent comedy career as she would make and edit funny videos on iMovie. Her mother, however, didn’t quite understand or support her daughter’s newfound outlet because it was the opposite of stability. That, plus growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness, made this comedy thing seem more and more unattainable.

Fortunately, Brunson didn’t let these obstacles prevent her from pursuing her passions. She started studying improvisational comedy and performing stand-up in college, citing Second City Chicago as her “home.” She officially left her real home—Philadelphia—for Los Angeles at age 23, leaving her religion and family behind for the first time. This move, however, was not well-received by her loved ones. “It didn’t stop me from doing it, it just made me wonder if I was going to be wrong or not. But it didn’t stop me from trying to find out… it just requires a period of misunderstanding from people sometimes.”

Before she found her footing again making videos, she worked as a styling assistant handling expensive jewelry and running errands for very little pay and even worked at the Apple Store. One night after her shift, she performed a character at the Comedy Store that would eventually become the Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date and also worked for and produced things for BuzzFeed Video. But you likely know and love her most for Abbott Elementary, the ABC sitcom she created and stars in about the daily life of teachers in a Philadelphia public school. The series, which has been repeatedly credited as “reviving” the network sitcom, is a love letter to the place she grew up and to her mother and all the other hard-working teachers that inspire so many students every day. Brunson herself made history at the Emmys as the first Black woman to be nominated three times in one year for comedy, and the second Black woman ever to win Outstanding Writing for a Comedy. The Emmy juggernaut is currently in its second season and has been renewed for Season 3.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the April 1 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Quinta Brunson!

6 Honorable Mention: Bosses

Leave it to featured player extraordinaire Sarah Sherman to make things incredibly weird and uncomfortable in the best way possible. Whether she has meatballs hanging from her skin, googly eyes for eyes, or a permanent look of shock on her face, Sherman is someone you can rely on for a sketch that’ll make you say, “Wait, what did I just watch?” This week’s Sherman moment was no exception as she played an old man who is insanely inappropriate to the women he works with. How Chloe Fineman, Sherman, and Brunson got through this odd sketch without cackling is a major mysterious feat.

5 Midwife

What? You don’t remember meeting him? Are you crazy? Bowen Yang and Quinta Brunson square off in a medical sketch that is so odd and hairy, you can’t help but giggle at the premise. Yang plays Barry, a midwife with a bowl cut who is shocked that the nurse in the hospital room does not remember meeting him. Like, how could she forget that barbecue from 2012? This memory blip might not seem like a big deal, especially in these dire circumstances, but Barry cannot and will not let it go. What makes this sketch particularly fun is Yang’s hair, which endures quite the transformation as we journey through time in their relationship.

It doesn’t matter what you say: it’s art. Phallic, yes, but it is art. Just ask the man himself. Featured cast member Michael Longfellow brings his witty and dry sense of humor back over to the Weekend Update desk in the form of David, the marble sculpture that Italian artist Michelangelo made in the early 1500s. David has been in the news recently because, according to some people in the Florida school system, his image is “pornographic” and should be banned from schools. (Yes, this is a real thing that happened.) Well, David is finally ready to break his silence on the egregious claims. He might be a little stiff (in more ways than one), but he loosens up fairly quickly and insists on showing his penis.

3 Please Don’t Destroy: Street Eats

New York City is where it is at, baby! Feeling a little overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin in the Big Apple? Leave it to Rocko (John Higgins), Tabby Cat (Martin Herlihy), and Domnhall Trump (Ben Marshall), three of the least New York New Yorkers roaming the city streets. Sure, they might have just started living there since college, but, like, they know what’s up. At least that’s what they very desperately want you to think. And if they look and act like they are from Connecticut, it’s because they totally are. Please don’t trust them with authentic Jamaican food advice. Or any advice for that matter.

2 Bridesmaids Cult Documentary

The true crime and cult documentary obsession that’s bleeding through the zeitgeist is nothing new. In fact, streaming has just made this content more accessible and normal to watch before bed. Dateline and 48 Hours are now joined by cult documentaries including Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, Wild Wild Country, and The Source Family. But Netflix is ready to pull back the curtain on one of the most horrific, pervasive, and psychologically and emotionally damaging cults in the United States: being a bridesmaid. You thought Keith Raniere was bad? Have you even met a Maid of Honor? The memories… they are just all too real and raw.

Michael Che and Colin Jost have been crushing it as Weekend Update anchors since 2014. The pair often sneaks jabs in at each other about their curated on-air personas, which include Che being misogynist and Jost being a right-wing Trump supporter. Of course, these jokes are exactly that—jokes—and are all in good fun. But last night, Che roped the audience in on an epic April Fools’ Day prank he planned on Jost. Jost’s self-mockery at his pretend worship of Trump was met with silence, which, for a comedian, is absolutely deafening. Jost wasn’t sure what happened, but Che sure did, because he had told the audience not to laugh.

Next week, Saturday Night Live alum and A Good Person star Molly Shannon returns to Studio 8H alongside musical guest the Jonas Brothers.