Dreading going into the office tomorrow? Have a case of the Sunday Scaries? Well, Saturday Night Live may make the reality of your work situation seem just a little bit better. On her inaugural run as guest host of the long-running sketch show, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson took on many hot topics, such as New York cuisine and drug deals. But her most outrageous role of the night might just have been her turn as a lecherous coworker in the "Bosses" Sketch.

The sketch stars SNL cast member Chloe Fineman as Janet, an anxious new employee of a company. It starts with her talking to two of her new coworkers, played by Bowen Yang and Molly Kearney. When asked how she is adjusting to her new job, Janet expresses concern over treatment from a man named Daniels, much to the surprise of her coworkers. "He's always been cool to me," Yang's character says, a well-worn excuse heard all too many times by victims of workplace harassment.

Soon after, Daniels makes his entrance. Played by Sarah Sherman (in a bald cap, with a mustache, of course), Daniels shows off his buddy-buddy attitude to both Yang and Kearney before moving in on Janet, who he greets by pointing out her "boobs, boobs," and "big butt" before doing a truly cartoonish batty lip burbling move while ogling her. But it seems that Daniels isn't the only coworker harassing Janet, soon she is introduced to Benson, played by Brunson, who like Sherman appears in a bald cap and mustache. Benson is the ultimate master of unequal treatment, speaking to Yang and Kearney earnestly about his family and home life while at the same time commenting on Janet's "big buttered yams". Soon, human resources becomes involved, and after a rousing boob-bongo performance by both Daniels and Benson on Janet, both of Janet's harassers are fired.

SNL Took a Unique Approach in Handling an Uncomfortable Talk

The subject matter certainly had the opportunity to turn bad, spewing more into uncomfortable territory than a comedic skit. However, the use of Sherman and Brunson as the harassers gave the bit the levity and insight necessary to pull off its often raunchy turns. The two women who play Janet's harassers spoof, not the act of harassment, but the active duplicity of such harassment, and how it is often normalized in corporate workplaces. This wasn't the only workplace sketch to air last night, however, as Yang and Brunson played a doctor and midwife in a sketch that somehow involves a Macklemore concert.

Brunson hosted this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, and Lil Yachty served as the musical guest. Brunson used her monologue to advocate for teachers, an apt choice given her work on her hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. You can watch "Bosses" below.