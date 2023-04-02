Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live and with it came some great sketches from the Abbott Elementary star and creator. And one of them came towards the end of the night when Bowen Yang just came into a hospital room wearing a series of wigs and breaking character—a perfect way to bring in the end of the show! The concept was simple and easy to follow, and it worked because Yang and Brunson had a snappy back-and-forth leading Yang to laugh mid-sketch. Which has become something of a staple recently and isn't exactly a new idea for the show.

Yang broke character back during the "Lisa From Temecula" sketch when Pedro Pascal hosted, and it has kicked off his run as the Bill Hader of this season, and we mean that as a compliment. The sketch overall was nothing spectacular but the longer it went on the funnier it became. Because it was, at its core, a very simple sketch. But when you have Yang in it, it's going to get funnier the longer you let him just crack jokes throughout it.

The idea was that a midwife named Barry (Yang) had met the doctor (Brunson) before and was upset because she didn't seem to remember who he was. They met years ago at a barbeque before a Macklemore concert. And for Barry, that was the end of their polite working relationship. Which worked so well because of how Yang delivered it.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Quinta Brunson Advocates for Teachers During Opening Monologue

Breaking Character Makes 'SNL' Funnier

Yes, there are people who think that the cast of Saturday Night Live shouldn't break but sometimes, it's really good and makes the sketch hilarious. One of the reasons that Hader is one of the greatest Saturday Night Live cast members is because he'd laugh at things he found funny. With a show like Saturday Night Live, there are people who never break and while that's well and good but sometimes, the sketches are so out there that when an actor breaks it makes it that much funnier. That's the case with this midwife sketch. It was fine until Yang started to just laugh at it. The whole bit throughout the sketch was that Barry keeps letting his hair grow and it is revealed that it is because Brunson's character told him that he couldn't rock long hair. So their "feud" has been going on for so long that it is hilarious when he comes in a Cher-length wig just laughing out the gate. It's cute, funny, and one of the reasons why Yang is so good on this show.