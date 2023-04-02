Quinta Brunson – the star and creator of the hit ABC Sitcom Abbott Elementary – was the latest host of Saturday Night Live and the actor/writer showcased her comedy pedigree in a series of hilarious sketches. Brunson, an Emmy winner for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series, married Netflix's tendency to produce cult-inspired documentaries and reality television's obsession with wedding season in a fantastic sketch, 'Bridesmaid Cult Documentary.'

Brunson – a featured talking head in the cult-documentary sketch was joined by SNL cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Like Brunson, the majority of the SNL cast were members of a bridal party who'd been unwittingly sucked into an 18-month-long saga of peer pressure, the maid of honor from hell with a bridezilla in tow, and financial anxiety. The combination of found footage, talking head interviews, and a 'Dr. of Cult Studies' who analyzed each facet of the bridal party's activities as various cult rituals meant this sketch was a winner from its chilling introduction to teasing end. In the final moments of the sketch, Brunson takes the limelight as her character reveals her own engagement and despite declaring she'll be a 'chill bride,' a horror-style edit suggests otherwise.

Netflix has found great success with documentaries following cult-like figures and Brunson's SNL skit dives right into that obsession. The trailer for 'I Was a Bridesmaid' allegedly comes from the same people who produced popular titles such as Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, Wild Wild Country and The NXIVM Doc. Brunson and the SNL team make sure to keep all the familiar beats that make these types of shows successful such as dramatic music and eerie edits, but the stroke of genius is adding in the bridal element. Reality television is awash with shows focused on wedding culture from Say Yes to the Dress and Bridezillas and the drama seen in wedding reality television shows easily translates into SNL's bridesmaid cult sketch, with hilarious and relatable results.

Who is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' Next?

Next up on Saturday Night Live hosting duties will be comedian Molly Shannon on April, 8, followed by Bond girl and Oscar-nominated actress Ana De Armas on April, 15. Will Shannon and De Armas be able to conjure up a sketch as hilarious as the bridesmaid cult documentary?