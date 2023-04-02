Sometimes, Saturday Night Live does a sketch that starts off and you're not sure about it, but then it is so out there that you really get on board. And that's what happened with Quinta Brunson's first sketch of the night. Brunson, who was there to promote her hit show Abbott Elementary, showed fans that she wasn't afraid to be silly and embody any character that she got thrown her way. Which included a sketch that was just a lot of jokes about how white the cocaine drug dealers were trying to sell to the two guys in the bathroom.

Some of the best characters on Saturday Night Live come from Andrew Dismukes and this was no different. Because he's genuinely just that funny—pair him with Devon Walker and the two are unstoppable. The two are at a club when Dismukes says that the night could get better if they got a little coke. That seems to be the key to unlocking a sea of drug dealers to their bathroom dwelling because, slowly but surely, they all come out of the woodwork. Brunson joins in the conversation after Marcello Hernandez first offers them some cocaine, followed by Kenan Thompson and Punkie Johnson.

It just keeps growing from there but the bit isn't that the bathroom has a sea of drug dealers trying to sell their products to these two men. Instead, it is that they're all making jokes about how white and pure it is while they're selling it. To the point that eventually Dismukes says "How white is it?" as a joke call and repeat. And yeah, jokes like this can get repetitive and lose their charm but throughout the sketch, they kept it fun with new bits being added. It's what Saturday Night Live, honestly, does best.

Image via NBC

SNL Has a Dealer for Everything

The bit is just that the drug deals start coming out of the woodwork. At some points, quite literally. One of the funniest bits of this was when Michael Longfellow literally joined the sketch from the walls looking like the wallpaper to sell them some black tar heroin. It's when the sketch switches and the jokes quickly pause because Longfellow went to say how black his tar is and quickly realized that the bit doesn't work that way for what he's selling and stops trying. The solution for the entire sketch is for Dismukes and Walker to buy drugs from all of them. It's still, funny, and honestly seeing Longfellow emerge from the wall really did make this hilarious.

You can watch the full sketch down below, and don't miss the rest of our coverage on Brunson's Saturday Night Live debut.