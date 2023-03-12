Saturday Night Live is back on break following Jenna Ortega's run as host on March 11. The NBC sketch comedy series is currently set to return with new episodes on April 1, and its next host has already been revealed. Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson is set to make her hosting debut for the forthcoming episode. She will be accompanied by first time musical guest Lil Yachty.

Brunson's career was kick-started in 2014, leading her to become part of multiple television series and movies. She first launched into fame thanks to her viral series "The Girl Who's Never Been on a Nice Date." A few years later, she led her own show entitled Quinta vs. Everything. Along the way, Brunson has appeared in shows including Broke, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Miracle Workers, and Lazor Wulf, among others. Film-wise, she most recently starred as Oprah Winfrey for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Currently, Brunson's main claim to fame is her ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, which quickly became a critical and general audience darling. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Brunson, who also stars as Janine Teagues. The workplace mockumentary centers on Janine and her fellow teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia school as they strive to provide their students with the best education possible. The show is currently in its second season and was renewed for a third.

Lil Yachty (aka Miles Parks McCollum) is a rapper and singer who released his debut studio album, Teenage Emotions, in 2017, following a handful of singles and his EP The Lost Files. Since then, he has released a handful of mixtapes and four additional studio albums. He released his most current one, Start Here, at the end of the January.

The Upcoming Episode May Be Interrupted by a Strike

While it seems that SNL plans to be business as usual, its return date coincides with a strike deadline from the show's post-production editors. The strike began brewing back in October of last year as the editing crew called for NBCUniversal to provide better health coverage and fair pay. Negotiations have been underway since, but if an agreement fails to be reached by April 1, the editing crew plans to strike and, subsequently, disrupt the show. According to Variety, NBC intends to close negotiations by the end of the month.

Saturday Night Live is scheduled to return April 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Prior episodes are available to watch on the streamer. Watch a clip from the most recent Abbott Elementary episode below: