Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Yachty and the show as a whole was hilarious because she knows how to bring a character to life and make us instantly invested in them. And in a sketch about a couple who maybe should go talk to someone about their issues, we got to see just how great she was at reacting to whatever it was that Kenan Thompson threw at her. In a sketch called "Couple Goals," Thompson and Brunson play a couple who are on a game show to win some money and they're competing against a couple who lived across from each other during the pandemic and are now married (played by Punkie Johnson and Michael Longfellow).

The game is pretty simple: You answer questions about your spouse and if you get it right, you get some points. Johnson and Longfellow are very bad at it because they got married out of loneliness. But the more the game goes on, the more you see how much Thompson is afraid of his wife falling down. When they're asked about their fears, he says as much and Brunson said something simple like spiders, but then it just began to unravel from there.

What is so funny about sketches like this on Saturday Night Live is that they're so simple and yet you can have a lot of fun with the characters you're bringing to life. For Thompson, it was the fear on his face mixed with Brunson's reactions that really just made this a very funny sketch. And their bickering does lead to a reveal that is honestly hilarious.

Kenan Thompson Is Just Like His Father in the "Couple Goals" Sketch

What the sketch was leading to is a look into Thompson's own family. When he says that his parents are here, the camera reveals Devon Walker spoon-feeding Ego Nwodim her food, and you realize that Thompson's fear of having to take care of his wife and give up everything he wants to do in life comes from his own family history—and while that doesn't make it okay that he's refusing to let his wife do anything, it is a funny explanation of why he's so afraid of her falling down stairs. Which makes the win for them and their trip to Bali's Temple of a Thousand Steps that much funnier.

You can watch the full sketch down below, and don't miss the rest of our coverage on Brunson's Saturday Night Live debut.