Quinta Brunson took to Saturday Night Live to host and with it came a brilliant episode that showed the world why we love her. The star and creator of Abbott Elementary used her monologue to talk about her recent success with the show, stating that she always wanted to be on Saturday Night Live but instead of auditioning, she just created a really popular show that went on to win awards so that she could come on as host, which she said was an easier process than auditioning for it.

Brunson rose to popularity and fame through her Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date and from there, she went on to create Abbott Elementary and star in movies like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as Oprah Winfrey and recently showing up in the Season 3 reboot of the STARZ series Party Down. All this to say that Brunson is the talk of the town, especially after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.

Her way of describing Abbott Elementary to the audiences of Saturday Night Live was to share some details about it. Like how Abbott Elementary is like the series Friends if it was about teachers instead of friends, set in Philadelphia instead of New York, and had Black people in the show. It was hilarious, quick, and led to Brunson talking about her character on the series.

Quinta Brunson Is Nothing Like Janine Teagues

Jokes aside, Brunson seemed so happy to be a part of the show and used her monologue to talk about her hit show while also asking fans to not think that she is her character in real life. Brunson's character in Abbott Elementary, Janine Teagues, is someone who just looks for the positivity in life. She constantly wants to be the best version of herself for her students and is in a "will they, won't they" with Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). But for Brunson, she isn't Janine. So maybe don't take pictures of her partying and having fun and acting like you saw your teacher at the mall. The SNL host also talked about how her show has led to a lot of people thinking she can fix the problems with public school and while it was appreciated, there was only so much she could do.

Brunson then used her monologue to share her reasoning for the series and an important message: Teachers should be paid more. The series itself gave us characters to know and love, but it also does remind us how important school and teachers are and Brunson used her monologue to highlight their importance as well. This it led to a great show for Brunson and musical guest Lil Yachty.