New York is well-known throughout the world for its cuisine, a concept the Please Don't Destroy crew explore in their latest Saturday Night Live sketch. In Street Eats, the "native" New Yorkers sample some of the city's Jamaican cuisine, as well as a New York staple, the bodega. While their enthusiasm for the food is certainly admirable, it's not something that is matched by other residents or those who have actually prepared the food.

Rocko (John Higgins), Tabby Cat (Martin Herlihy), and Domhnall Trump (Ben Marshall), three New Yorkers who have lived there since college (except for COVID), make their first stop at Jamaica, Queens for some authentic jerk chicken "with no cayenne, no cumin, no salt, no pepper." There they are met with some resistance by an employee (played by host Quinta Brunson), who is quick to notice their fish-out-of-water vibes. It's clear she feels bad for them, eventually giving them the plates of the bland chicken they requested.

The trio then heads to a bodega (which they are quick to mispronounce). Much like in the Jamaican restaurant, the three expound stereotypical New York accents, annoying the construction crew that's been waiting in line. It's here where their true Connecticut roots are shown, as Rocko threatens to call his father, a lawyer, as he's shoved into a shelf by one of the workers.Their vlog is met with lots of negative remarks in the comments section, a fact that Brunson's character is quick to find. She ends up feeling bad for them, as the only comment she finds that is not filled with expletives calls their show "a gay fail." It doesn't appear that this would turn the three away from making more cuisine-oriented content, though their collision with a taxi in the sketch's final moments could ensure this was their final video.

The Streets Eats Sketch Is an Example of Please Don't Destroy at Their Best

Street Eats carries on the quirky, relatable humor that the Please Don't Destroy crew has become known for. Their sketches are a highlight of SNL each week, with Road Trip featuring Jenna Ortega and Self-Defense with Travis Kelce being some of the recent highlights. Their skits also truly bring the hosts out of their "shell," as was clearly seen earlier this season with Brendan Gleeson in Tommy.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see more of Please Don't Destroy outside of SNL, as the trio have a film set to hit theaters this summer. Higgins, Herlihy, and Marshall will star in an untitled comedy that will be about a group of friends discovering treasure in a nearby mountain. Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller are producing the film, which will release on August 18 of this year. Check out the Street Eats sketch below: