Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with new episodes, and its next host, Quinta Brunson, has made it to the studio for her hosting debut. The episode airs on April 1, and will also include Lil Yachty making his debut as musical guest. Ahead of the episode, SNL shared a new promo with Brunson tapping into her prankster side.

As the promo begins, we see that SNL took a page out of Abbott Elementary's book, leaning into the style of the series — which stars Brunson. SNL cast member Molly Kearney kicks things off as they tell us that Brunson is really feeling the April Fools' spirit as she pranks Kearney when they least expect it. However, Brunson's idea of a prank is a bit different from what you might typically expect. Rather than mess with Kearney's belongings or the like, Brunson instead pops up from hidden spots bearing flowers, chocolates, gift baskets, and other sweet tokens of affection.

Later in the promo, Brunson learns that Kearney mentioned that Brunson doesn't quite grasp the usual concept of a prank. She's ready to stop "pranking" Kearney and move on to another cast member instead. However, after revealing what the next gift was going to be, Kearney quickly jumps in to say that everything Brunson did really were pranks. They end by dubbing Brunson "Queen of the Pranks."

Brunson's SNL Debut Was Almost Interrupted by a Strike

When Brunson's turn as host was announced, one of the biggest looming questions was whether the episode would be interrupted by a possible strike from SNL's post-production team. Talks of a strike began in October 2022, as the post-production editors were demanding fair pay and better health benefits. About a week after Brunson's announcement, the crew and NBC reached a tentative deal that ultimately averted any plans to strike.

Following Brunson's episode, SNL will air two additional consecutive shows. On April 8, former cast member Molly Shannon will return to Studio 8H to host. She will be accompanied by returning musical guests the Jonas Brothers. The following week, April 15, will see Ana de Armas make her SNL hosting debut. Singer Karol G will make her debut as a musical guest for the episode.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Previous episodes are available to watch on the streamer. Watch the new promo below: